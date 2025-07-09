Lifeline Children's Services to hold adoption meetings in Brook Highland

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lifeline Children's Services Tatiana Lopez was adopted by Hugo and Karen Lopez. The young girl and her adopted father are from the same region of Colombia.

Lifeline Children’s Services is hosting two meetings at The Church at Brook Hills on July 27 to give people an overview of the adoption process and explain how families can take the next step in answering the call to care for vulnerable children.

The meetings will take place at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the church at 3145 Brook Highland Parkway.

The meetings are open to the public, but organizers ask interested adults to register for the meetings here.

Lifeline Children's Services is an evangelical Christian child welfare agency headquartered in north Shelby County off Brook Highland Parkway but with offices in 19 states. It serves vulnerable children and families through private domestic and international adoption, family restoration and pregnancy counseling. For more information, visit lifelinechild.org.