LifeSouth to hold blood drive at Hoover Rec Center on 2023 MLK Jr. Day

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson LifeSouth Community Blood Centers holds a blood drive at the Hoover Recreation Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Jan. 29, 2021.

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers is holding a blood drive at the Hoover Recreation Center on Monday, Jan. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Hoover Rec Center is at 600 Municipal Drive. Both previous donors and first-time donors are invited to come. About 37% of the people in the United States are eligible to donate, but less than 10% donate annually, according to LifeSouth.

Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood, and about 29,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day, according to the American Red Cross. Blood donations are essential for surgeries, cancer treatments, chronic illnesses and traumatic injuries.

A single car accident victim can require as many as 100 units of blood, and one donation also can potentially help save more than one life, according to the Red Cross.

It takes only about four to eight minutes for the actual blood donation, but donors first must answer questions about their health and undergo a mini-physical that tests things such as blood pressure, temperature, pulse rate and iron level to determine if the donor is healthy enough to give blood, according to LifeSouth.

Donors also will be asked to rest several minutes after their donation and will be offered juice and snacks. Donors should bring a form of photo identification.

Walk-up donors are welcome, but sometimes donors must wait. Therefore, donors are encouraged to schedule a donation time using the QR code below.