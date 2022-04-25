Little Professor Bookshop to host local author book fair

Little Professor Shop is gearing up to host its first ever Local Author Book Fair. The event will take place on Sunday, May 1 from 2-6 p.m.

The eventis a celebration of the local writing community and part of its Indie Bookstore Weekend festivities. Independent Bookstore Day (IBD) is a one-day national party that takes place at indie bookstores across the country on the last Saturday in April. Little Professor is expanding the event across the entire weekend and will have weekend-long deals and offerings.

Hosted by USA Today bestselling author and Birmingham resident Lauren Denton, event at 2 p.m. with introductions of the 11 showcased authors, two of which have columns in our Starnes Media publications. Customers and members of the public are then encouraged to meet the authors and shop.

“We love getting to facilitate opportunities for readers and writers to connect in the shop,” said store owner Meredith Robinson. “Little Professor is thrilled to introduce this group of authors to our community – some you might be familiar with, but others you’ll be delighted to discover!”

Featured authors include:

Lanier Scott Isom, a former educator, publicist and editor, is the author of Grace and Grit: How I Won My Fight at Goodyear and Beyond, the life story of Alabama native Lilly Ledbetter.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit littleprofessorhomewood.com.