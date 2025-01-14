Lloyd's Restaurant razed, land cleared

× Expand Site of the old Lloyd's Restaurant, which has been razed.

The site of the old Lloyd's Restaurant is in the process of being cleared. The old restaurant no longer stands and a GenRev in the front of the property says, "Now available."

The family who owned the property where Lloyd’s Restaurant once operated sold the property for $5 million.

The property sold in mid December, according to Shelby County Property Records.

Two pieces of property were sold – 5301 Hwy. 280, where the restaurant stood – and 5305 Hwy. 280, where the parking lot was.

5301 U.S. 280 sold for $3 million from PMS Shelby (c/o Tom Stevens) to JAD3 Hwy 280 Inc. on Dec. 16. The other piece of property, 5305, was sold to JAD3 for $2 million on Dec. 11 from Eli’s, Inc (c/o Bogue Stevens).

The properties are more than four acres in land combined – 1.59 acres where the parking lot si and 2.5 acres where the building stands.

JAD3 appears affiliated with GenRev Development, which specializes in property development.

On Jan. 16, JAD3 sold the 5305 property to 280 New Day, LLC for $2.9 million. The address given for New Day is the same for another development company, LIV Development.

LIV Development announced in February that it had launched New Day Car Wash while opening a car wash location in Vestavia Hills.

Lloyds, a mainstay of U.S. 280 closed in 2023. The owner, Eli Stevens, died in 2020.