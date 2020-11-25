Local artisans featured at Indian Springs Christmas Shoppe

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lindsey Whitlock. Indian Springs Christmas Shoppe will be at Indian Springs Village Town Hall on Dec. 3.

The Indian Springs Christmas Shoppe will be back for a second year.

Organized by Lindsey Whitlock, the event will take place at Indian Springs Village Town Hall on Thursday, Dec. 3, from 3-7 p.m.

Seven local artists will be on hand with their handmade items. The lineup includes 205 By Design, Bison Ridge Leather Company, Cathy Jo Wheeler Art, Infinite Soaps, Lindsey Kelly Pottery, Obsessions Jewelry and South and Main.

Guests can shop a variety of creations including jewelry, pottery, woodworking, leather, wall art, soaps, candles and more.

Kelly said the event is a one-stop shop for locally made art, and while this year’s event is scaled back a bit because of COVID-19, she is glad to be able to host it again.

“This year, I was holding off on planning as late as I could to make sure that it would be all right to host a show and have people at the town hall,” Kelly said. “It is a smaller venue, so that was a concern.”

While there are fewer booths this year, there will be more walking room for shoppers.

“It was a great show last year,” Kelly said. “The flow seemed to work well. While we can’t completely social distance since it’s an inside event, this will help people get around a little easier.”

Whitlock and her husband Mark are the only two returning artists from last year. Whitlock will have paintings, candles and art and her handmade platters, bowls, ornaments and candles from Lindsey Kelly Pottery. Her husband will have his woodworking creations, and she will have paintings from their company, 205 By Design. She found five other local artists to join the event and bring their handmade goods.

Bison Ridge Leather Company: leather products including bags, journal covers and ornaments

Cathy Jo Wheeler Art: jewelry earrings, necklaces, bracelets and pendants

Infinite Soaps: beard oil, face masks, bath salts and scrubs

Obsessions jewelry: pearl and metal jewelry

South & Main: wall prints

The Indian Springs Town Hall is located at 2635 Cahaba Valley Road. Parking will be in the field to the left of the building.