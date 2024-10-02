Local girl scouts attempt to break a Guinness World Record this weekend

× Expand Photo courtesy of Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama Girl Scouts from the Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama eating s'mores. The North-Central Alabama region of Girl Scouts, including troops from Trussville, Chelsea and Vestavia Hills will be going for a world record for making s'mores.

Local girl scouts are gearing up for an historic event: a Guinness World Record attempt for the most people making s’mores simultaneously. Scheduled for Sunday, the events are free and open to the public across multiple locations throughout Alabama. Organized by the Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama (GSNCA) and the Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama (GSSA), this event invites people of all ages and backgrounds to gather and help break the record.

Cat Haller, director of communications for Girls Scouts of North-Central Alabama, said “The current world record is 1,150 people. We will collect information from each person, tally them in a spreadsheet, and turn that in with photos taken of all the groups at each location at the exact time of 2:30 p.m.”

When asked why this record was chosen to be broken, Haller said, “S'mores are a classic Girl Scout camp treat. Breaking the s'mores world record just seems like the perfect world record for a Girl Scout to hold. If anyone's like [in the future], ‘tell me a fun fact about yourself,’ you could say, ‘I am a Guinness World Record holder.’”

The participating locations include prominent sites across the region, such as Camp Coleman in Trussville, Kanawahala Program Center in Chelsea, Girl Scout DreamLab in Vestavia Hills, and other sites statewide. The public is encouraged to bring their friends and family, as every participant counts toward breaking the record.

The excitement is not just about setting a world record but also about the opportunity for participants to be recognized as official Guinness World Record holders if the attempt succeeds. Girl Scout members will receive a free patch, and all participants will have the chance to purchase Guinness World Record Holder patches after the event if the attempt is successful.

“We really want the community to come out and help us help our girls achieve this goal. Anyone who is old enough to make a s'more [is welcome],” Haller shared.

In addition to being a fun and unique event, the world record attempt is also a powerful recruitment and community-building effort. The Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama and the Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama are using this as an opportunity to raise awareness about the organization’s mission and encourage new memberships and volunteer involvement.

The public is urged to register in advance for the event at designated GSNCA and GSSA locations. Official representatives from Guinness World Records will be on hand to verify the attempt, making this a legitimate shot at breaking the world record and making history.

This event promises to be a milestone not only for the Girl Scouts but also for the broader Alabama community as they come together for a fun, shared experience that could result in a historic achievement.

For more information about the event or to register your desire to participate, visit https://gsnca.formstack.com/forms/world_record_attempt.