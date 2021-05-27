Local libraries offer in-person, virtual summer programs

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. While Chelsea Library is hosting many in person programs, North Shelby Library will have a mix of socially distanced events in addition to virtual events.

Our local libraries will host programs this summer. While Chelsea Library is hosting many in person programs, North Shelby Library will have a mix of socially distanced events in addition to virtual events.

Chelsea Public Library

Chelsea Public Library will have their Tails & Tales Summer Reading program, which will feature video performances by Page Turner Adventures each week.

Tuesday movies will be at the Chelsea Community Center each week at 1 p.m. Guests can bring a drink and the library will provide the popcorn. Here’s a schedule of the showings:

► June 8: The Croods 2

► June 15: Soul

► June 22: Scoob!

► June 29: Zootopia

► July 6: Tom & Jerry

► July 13: Rio!

► July 20: Kung Fu Panda

► July 27: Monsters, Inc.

Chelsea Community Center

The following programs will be offered each Wednesday at the Chelsea Community Center at 2 p.m.

► June 9: 6th Day Creatures Animal Show

► June 16: Lew-E! Magic Show

► June 23: Dr. Magical Balloons

► June 30: Patriotic Craft (held at the library)

► July 7: Starshine Faces

► July 14: Gobbies Craft (held at the library)

► July 21: Slime! (held at the library)

► July 28: Harry Potter Birthday Party

Some Saturday events will also be held. Check out the calendar in the back of this issue for more information.

Children’s and Programming Director Emily Sims said they are so excited to be able to have a full summer planned this year.

“We have reading challenges for all ages, weekly movies, shows, and story times,” Sims said.

“We will also be offering a virtual program starting in July.”

Visit the library’s summer reading website at cityofchelsea.com/454/summer-reading-2021 for more information. Also, check the calendar of events at the end of this issue.

North Shelby Library and Mt Laurel Library

North Shelby and Mt Laurel’s summer programs will be mostly virtual. Here are some of their events.

Children’s programs include:

► Tuesdays: Crafts-to-go. A new craft will be available each week for pick up at the library.

► Tuesdays: STEM kits. A new kit will be available each week for pick up at the library

► Thursdays: Zoom story time at 10:30 a.m.

► June 7: Read to a bird at the Alabama Wildlife Center from 10 a.m. to noon (by appointment).

► June 7-12: Alabama Wildlife Center Donation Drive. Drop off items from the AWC’s donation request list.

► June 14: Read to an animal at Reid Farm. from 10 a.m. to noon (by appointment).

► June 21: Read to an animal at the 4H science school. from 9-11 a.m. (by appointment).

► June 28: Read to an animal at the Shelby County Humane Society. from 10 a.m. to noon (by appointment).

► July 12: Read to a cat at Gatos and Beans. (by appointment)

Children’s librarian Vanessa Warner said North Shelby Library is excited to have patrons back inside the library this summer to browse for books, games, DVDs and other materials.

“We are committed to providing fun activities as well as exciting reading material for children during the summer months,” she said. “While our programs will still be mostly virtual and socially distanced, we have some great stuff in store.”

For information on tween programs and other events, check the calendar on page B30 of events at the end of this issue.