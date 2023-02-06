Local organizations granted $2.4 million for child abuse neglect, prevention

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle.

The Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention are joining local and state leaders on Feb. 16 to present a check in the amount of $2,430,000 to local grantee organizations in Alabama’s Sixth Congressional District.

“The Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention looks forward each year to participating in our annual district check presentations," said Sallye Longshore, director of the Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention. "These events provide opportunities to highlight the outstanding work of our agency’s funded programs in each of the state’s Seven Congressional Districts. These community-based entities implement evidence-based programs to strengthen families and prevent child abuse and neglect in Alabama.”

The Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention, also known as the Children’s Trust Fund, provides annual funding to community-based programs across the state that are dedicated to the prevention of child abuse and neglect. This year, the agency awarded a total of 175 grants statewide to a range of prevention efforts, including parent education, home visiting, fatherhood, mentoring, respite care, and community awareness programs.

This check presentation includes 33 grants to local organizations working throughout Alabama’s Sixth Congressional District. The organizations funded include: CASA of Jefferson County, BridgeWays, Kid One Transport, Inc., Vineyard Family Services of Central Alabama, Inc., Disability Rights & Resources, St. Clair County Day Program, Inc., Gateway, IMPACT Family Counseling, The Bell Center for Early Intervention Programs, The Safe Harbor, Fowler Davis 4 Change, Girls Incorporated of Central Alabama, Exchange Club Child Abuse Prevention Center, The Woolley Institute for Spoken-Language Education (WISE), Glenwood, Inc., Children's Aid Society, Friends of the Court/CASA of Shelby County, Shelby County Children's Advocacy Center, Inc, Alabama Hands & Voices, and The Freedom Source, Inc. (The Addiction Prevention Coalition), Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“ADCANP has been an invaluable partner not only to Vineyard Family Services, but to so many other agencies, in the fight to protect children from abuse and neglect and to strengthen families and communities throughout our great state” explained Ward Williams, Executive Director of Vineyard Family Services of Central, Alabama, Inc. “It is an honor to host the District 6 check presentation and stand with so many other impactful groups, doing meaningful work for our families.”

According to the 2021 Alabama Kids Count Data Book, there were 48,077 reports of child abuse and neglect in the state. The data also included 11,603 victims that year.