Primrose Schools of Meadowbrook and Liberty Park hosted the annual Og’s Bountiful Book Drive

In honor of Read Across America Day on March 2, two local schools made book donations to help combat the growing literacy crisis in America.

Preschoolers at Primrose School at Liberty Park and Primrose School of Meadowbrook donated 1,451 books to Better Basics, Glenwood Children's Center and Reach Out and Read. This donation is part of Primrose’s Og’s Bountiful Book Drive, which encourages children and families to donate new or gently used books to benefit those in need throughout communities across America.

“The value of reading to, and with, children really can’t be overstated,” says Dr. Maria Shaheen, senior director of early childhood education for Primrose Schools. “Reading is the key to so many foundational skills and lessons, from the earliest development of language to understanding the perspective of people who are different from you.”

More than 70,000 children at over 480 Primrose schools nationwide participated in the book drive which also weaves in lessons of compassion, generosity and giving without expectation, which are the cornerstones of Primrose Schools’ Balanced Learning approach.

--Submitted by Emme Maner for Primrose Schools