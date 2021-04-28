Local schools make Best High Schools in Alabama list

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 180226_Spain_Park_High Students enter Spain Park High School in Hoover, Alabama, on Feb. 26, 2018.

361 Alabama schools recently made the list of Best High Schools in Alabama in U.S. News and World Report. Out of the 24,000 U.S. public high schools that were reviewed, three local schools made it in the top 50.

Spain Park High School was ranked #8, with a graduation rate 97%, a college readiness rate of 47.1% with an enrollment of 1,597 (grades 9-12).

Oak Mountain High School was ranked #13, with a graduation rate 96%, a college readiness rate of 45.5% with an enrollment of 1,552 (grades 9-12).

Chelsea HS was ranked #45, with a graduation rate 95%, a college readiness 33.5% with an enrollment of 1,260 (grades 9-12).

Other schools in our Starnes Media coverage area that made the list included:

Mountain Brook (#3)

Vestavia (#4)

Homewood High School (#5)

Hoover High School (#17)

To see the entire list, visit usnews.com/education/best-high-schools/alabama/rankings.