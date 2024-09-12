Local U.S. 280 schools have 28 National Merit semifinalists

× Expand Photo by Taylor Bright Spain Park National Merit Scholarships semifinalists, National Recognition for Hispanic Scholars and National Recognition for African-American Scholars gather for a ceremony in the school's library. Pictured left to right: Tracy Li, Emily Njau, Trevor Gakunga, Noah Smith, David Johnson, Carmen Britt, Rebecca Stafford, Sofia Contreras, Michael Allen, Julia Daigle and Xuyang Chen.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced their semifinalists last month, including 28 from schools local to U.S. 280. The students recognized as semifinalists will continue to compete for 6,870 National Merit Scholarships, worth more than $26 million. Those winners will be announced in the spring.

More than 1.3 million high school juniors from approximately 21,000 schools across the country entered the 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the qualifying test.

The pool of semifinalists, representing less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, comprises the highest-scoring students from each state. The number of semifinalists from each state is determined in proportion to the state’s percentage of the nation’s total graduating seniors.

The following local students have earned their place on the semifinalist list:

Briarwood Christian High School

Mark Houston

Ian Robertson

Oak Mountain High School

Madelyn Bailey

Benjamin Dahle

Tyler Glenn

Eun Song Lee

Ali Najim

Logan Price

Abigail Smith

Spain Park High School

Michael Allen

Carmen Britt

Xuyang Chen

Julia Daigle

David Johnson

Tracy Li

Noah Smith

Rebecca Stafford

Indian Springs School

Nathan J. Albert

Avery T. Biga

Evelyn F. Frohsin

Aviva Goldberg

Ibrahim Hamo

Jihyun Kim

Erik R. Ledvina

Maximilian U. Lizee

Radyn Moradkhani

Syla A. Steinman

Samuel A. White