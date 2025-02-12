Love birdwatching? You can help scientists this weekend

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Heather McCalley, a local birder, eyes a Pileated Woodpecker through her binoculars along the Jemison Park Trail on Tuesday, March 18, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.

This weekend at Oak Mountain State Park, birdwatchers will have the chance to contribute to scientists' efforts to track avian populations with the park's Great Backyard Bird Count 2025.

Taking place at the Oak Mountain Interpretive Center inside the park from 10-11 a.m. attendees of this all-ages event will learn how to count and identify birds from park staff. The data gathered by attendees will be entered into the eBird database after the event to help scientific research.

