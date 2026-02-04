Love Is in the Air cookie decorating to be held at Cat-n-Bird Winery

× Expand Photo courtesy of Whisk Confections. Valentine's cookie decorating class at Cat-n-Bird Winery in Chelsea on Feb. 12 Sweeten your Valentine’s plans with a hands-on cookie decorating class at Cat-n-Bird Winery in Chelsea on Feb. 12, led by Whisk Confections owner Shannon Lescarini.

For those opting out of the traditional flowers and chocolates for Valentine’s Day, Cat-n-Bird Winery in Chelsea will be hosting a cookie decorating class Feb. 12.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m., the ticketed event will feature Whisk Confections owner Shannon Lescarini, who will lead a group through tips and techniques for decorating cookies with a Valentine’s Day theme.

“I use a projector to demonstrate each step on a large screen so everyone can clearly see what I am doing in real time,” Lescarini said. “After almost every step, I walk around the room to check in, offer guidance and give positive, encouraging feedback. The cookies are also pre-outlined, which helps guests feel more confident and successful as they ice each design.”

Each ticket purchased is for a seat in the class, and the ticket covers cookies, icing and tools needed to decorate, teaching by Lescarini, a take-home box, recipes and a beverage from Cat-n-Bird.

Lescarini said the class caps at 28 people, and 99% of the time the classes sell out a week prior to the event.

Cat-n-Bird owners Matt and Robyn Lyons provide a space that has a warm and welcoming vibe with small-batch wines, a laid-back atmosphere and a fun concept of decorating cookies.

“The cookie classes are very popular,” Matt Lyons said.

The classes offer a hands-on experience where people can take something they made home with them.

“Both the cookies they create and the skills to bake for family and friends if they decide to is something that I think people really enjoy,” Lescarini said. “It makes for a great girls’ night out with cookies and wine, and beyond the tips and techniques taught during class, guests also leave with the recipes so they can recreate the experience at home if they want to.”

Lescarini said no prior cookie-decorating skills are necessary to participate in the event.

“Anyone can learn, and no experience is needed,” Lescarini said. “I even have arthritis in my hands and still manage to decorate dozens and dozens of cookies each week. I teach proper icing-bag grip and simple ergonomic techniques to help avoid hand fatigue and discomfort. People often arrive skeptical that their cookies will turn out beautifully, but they always do. Trust the process, follow the order of icing steps and the results speak for themselves.”

Lescarini has been teaching cookie decorating classes since August 2018 and enjoys seeing repeat customers come back to the classes.

“We have a lot of people come back year after year, and that is always fun,” Lescarini said. “It has been such a pleasure working with Cat-n-Bird. Hosting classes there has always been a meaningful way to introduce more people to my small bakery and the cakes and cookies I create.”

Cat-n-Bird Winery is located at 11661 Old Highway 280, Chelsea. For more information about the event or to register, visit justawhiskaway.com.