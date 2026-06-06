Low-cost ways to enjoy summer close to home

× Expand Staff photo Oak Mountain State Park offers hiking and biking trails, fishing spots and picnic areas alongside Double Oak Lake, where visitors can swim or rent kayaks and paddleboards for an additional fee. The park is one of the most popular summer destinations along the U.S. 280 corridor, with day-use admission charged per vehicle or per person at the entrance gate.

Summer along the U.S. 280 corridor offers something many families are searching for this time of year. They want easy ways to enjoy the season without needing a packed itinerary or expensive vacation plans. From Chelsea and Greystone to the Oak Mountain area, this part of Shelby County is filled with outdoor spaces, walking trails, lakes, splash areas and family-friendly destinations that make it easy to stay active close to home.

Whether you're looking for a peaceful morning hike, an affordable afternoon with the kids or a simple evening outing after dinner, these hyperlocal activities offer low-cost ways to enjoy summer all season long while exploring some of the area's best community spaces. Best of all, most of these destinations are just a short drive away.

EXPLORE THE TRAILS AT OAK MOUNTAIN STATE PARK

Expand Staff photo Oak Mountain State Park offers hiking and biking trails, fishing spots and picnic areas alongside Double Oak Lake, where visitors can swim or rent kayaks and paddleboards for an additional fee. The park is one of the most popular summer destinations along the U.S. 280 corridor, with day-use admission charged per vehicle or per person at the entrance gate.

Oak Mountain State Park remains one of the area's best summer destinations because it offers something for nearly everyone. You can find hiking trails, biking paths, fishing spots, picnic areas and scenic lake views. Even though the park sits near Pelham, it is a major recreation destination for residents throughout the U.S. 280 corridor. It makes this list since families can spend an entire day outdoors for a relatively low admission fee. Day-use admission is charged per vehicle or per person at the entrance gate, and tickets can be purchased on site. Bring water, sunscreen and comfortable shoes. Early mornings are ideal during summer heat, especially for hiking or biking. Visit alapark.com for more information.

PADDLE AROUND AT DOUBLE OAK LAKE

Double Oak Lake inside Oak Mountain State Park makes this list since it offers one of the most classic summer experiences around. Visitors can enjoy swimming, lakeside lounging and paddle activities close to home. Families can spend hours at the beach area without needing a major travel budget. Admission is included with park entry, and visitors can also rent kayaks or paddleboards for an additional fee if desired. Bring towels, water shoes, sunscreen and snacks for a full afternoon by the water. Located within Oak Mountain State Park, the lake area is busiest on weekends, so weekday visits are often quieter during peak summer months. Visit alapark.com for more information.

WALK THE BOARDWALK AT PEAVINE FALLS TRAIL

Peavine Falls Trail is one of the most scenic hikes in the area. It makes this list because it rewards visitors with beautiful views and a waterfall destination without requiring advanced hiking experience. Located inside Oak Mountain State Park, the trail offers a true outdoor adventure that still feels accessible for families and casual hikers. Visitors should wear sturdy shoes and bring plenty of water, especially during warmer months. The trail can become rocky and slippery in some sections, so caution is important after rain. Admission is included with state park entry, and early morning hikes are strongly recommended during the summer heat. Visit alapark.com for more information.

PLAY AT HEARDMONT PARK

Heardmont Park is one of the most versatile outdoor spaces along the U.S. 280 corridor thanks to its walking trails, playgrounds, athletic fields and open green space. It works for nearly every age group and activity level. Families can let younger kids play while walkers and runners enjoy the paved trails around the park. Located off Cahaba Valley Road near Chelsea and Greystone, the park is free to enter and offers plenty of parking. Bring water bottles, sunscreen and maybe a frisbee or soccer ball for extra entertainment. Evening visits are especially popular once temperatures cool. Visit shelbyal.com for more information.

TRY A NEW ACTIVITY AT THE CHELSEA COMMUNITY CENTER

The Chelsea Community Center is a great low-cost option, offering indoor recreation space, fitness opportunities and family-friendly programming during the hottest parts of summer. It earns a place on this list because it provides an easy backup plan for rainy afternoons or days when outdoor heat becomes overwhelming. Located in Chelsea near U.S. 280, the center regularly hosts community activities and affordable recreation opportunities throughout the summer. Some activities may have small participation fees, while others are free to residents or visitors. Check the city calendar before visiting for current schedules and programs. Athletic shoes and comfortable clothing are recommended. Visit cityofchelsea.com for more information.

COOL OFF AT MELROSE SPLASH PAD

Expand Melrose Park’s splash pad in Chelsea is free to access and open throughout most of the summer season, offering families with younger children a low-cost way to beat the Alabama heat. The park, located off Chelsea Road near downtown Chelsea, is one of seven affordable hyperlocal activities highlighted this summer for residents along the U.S. 280 corridor.

The splash pad and playground make Melrose Park one of the best summer spots in Chelsea for families with younger children. It earns a place on this list because it combines free outdoor fun with an easy, low-pressure atmosphere perfect for hot Alabama afternoons. Kids can cool off in the splash pad or enjoy the playground areas around the park while parents relax nearby. Located off Chelsea Road near downtown Chelsea, the park is free to access and open throughout most of the summer season. Bring towels, sunscreen, water shoes and extra clothes for the ride home. Morning visits are often cooler and less crowded during peak summer heat. Visit cityofchelsea.com for more information.

ESCAPE THE HEAT AT NORTH SHELBY LIBRARY

The North Shelby Library is one of the area's best free summer resources. It offers reading programs, children's activities, indoor play opportunities and air-conditioned relief from the Alabama heat. It makes this list since it combines entertainment and education in a way that works for families, teens and adults alike. Located near U.S. 280 on Shelby County 41, the library hosts summer reading events and community programs throughout the season. Admission is free, though some activities may require advance registration due to limited space. Check the library calendar online before visiting. It's an especially strong option for rainy afternoons or extra-hot days. Visit northshelbylibrary.org for more information.