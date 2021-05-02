LSC Class of 2020 holds graduation

× Expand Photos courtesy of Leadership Shelby County. The graduates of Leadership Shelby County Class of 2020 pose for a group photo outside the Shelby County Arts Center on April 14.

Although the diplomas had a date of May 20, 2020, the Leadership Shelby Class of 2020 was able to finally have an official graduation April 14.

Held at the Black Box Theater at the Shelby County Arts Center in Columbiana, most of the 34 members of the class were in attendance to walk the stage and receive their diploma and a Leadership Shelby County pin, presented by board member and Shelby County Commissioner Lindsey Allison.

Beginning with the opening retreat at the 4-H Center in Columbia in September 2019, the group had full day sessions once a month from October through March on a specific high-priority topic.

From the county’s history, to education, the justice system, economic development, healthcare, and a trip to Montgomery for Government Day, the days were packed with lots of information and meeting people in the different industries.

The pandemic hit the week after the March Government Day event, and the Quality of Life Day for April, along with the May graduation, was canceled.

During the graduation, one person from each of the three groups spoke about their specific projects. Group one speaker Aimee Barnes said their group placed signs at the first phase of the Pelham Greenway Trail providing information about the area and its history.

Group two speaker Martina Wilston told how they created a partnership with American Legion Post 555 to help assist in their first Professional Rodeo, a charity fundraiser for families and the community in Pelham. However, the event set for March 2020 had to be canceled.

Group three speaker Richard Fallin said their idea was to have a project to reduce the stigma of mental illness and create a space for vendors and the public to gather. One of the five events was held in Chelsea last March, and the others have been rescheduled for April 24 in Helena, June 12 in Pelham and July 31 in Jemison. For more information, visit facebook.com/bewellshelby.

Due to COVID-19, the Leadership Shelby County Board of Directors decided to postpone the adult and youth programs for the classes of 2021.

“After much consideration, the board agreed deferring the program was the best way to protect class members, program participants, and maintain the quality of the class experience,” the LSC website read.

× Expand Kendall Williams, left, has taken over as the executive director for Leadership Shelby County as Carol Bruser, right, stepped down from the position after 15 years.

However, with vaccinations and seeing the light at the end of the coronavirus tunnel, new Executive Director Kendall Williams said that her goal is to be back in person in the fall. Williams recently took a position as the director of tourism and events for Shelby County and part of her responsibilities will be heading up Leadership Shelby County.

She will take over for Carol Bruser, who has been the director for 15 years. Bruser said she has had the pleasure of working with so many wonderful individuals, most of them becoming dear friends, and she knows they will stay connected for years to come.

“During my tenure, I have seen so many LSC graduates move into leadership positions across the county, making great contributions to their communities and the county at large,” Bruser said. “They exemplify exactly what the LSC program was created for. Kendall Williams is a great asset to the program. She knows the program well, and will take it to the next level of excellence I am sure. She brings a fresh perspective to a thriving program.

Bruser added that she looks forward to staying connected by serving on class day committees and alumni events.

The recent graduates will also have the opportunity to stay involved in the program as alumni and attend class days and events.

Members of the class of 2020 Leadership Shelby County were:

► Martina Winston

► Brandy Hamilton

► Lynne Fountain

► Latanza Harrison

► Stacy Rakestraw

► Aimee Barnes

► Donna Bowles

► Floyd Collins

► Christy Hayes

► Jason Myrick

► Joel West

► Brad Davis

► Amiee Mellon

► Trey Woodrow

► Doug Adair

► Leah Eagle

► Richard Fallin

► Daniel Listi

► Tamara Lewis

► Kira Thomas

► Bobby Madison

► Bryant Turner

► Jamie Reid

► Kirk Mancer

► Kyle Mims

► David Calhoun

► Crystal Etheredge

► Pete Folmar

► John Haggard

► Briana Harris

► Grant Howard

► Daniel McBrayer

► Jonathan Wilbourn

► Casey Wilson