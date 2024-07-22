Luxury sportswear store opens at Summit

× Expand Loyd McIntosh Peter Millar Senior Director of Stores and Merchandising Marc Sampson stands at the counter of the company’s new Summit location during its grand opening on Wednesday, July 17.

Luxury sportswear and lifestyle brand Peter Millar opened its first Alabama location at the Summit this past Wednesday.

Based in Raleigh, N.C., Peter Millar has developed a solid reputation in Birmingham with items for sale in other local stores and golf course pro shops. However, the new store promises to bring the whole Peter Millar experience to shoppers while deepening the company’s ties to the metro area.

"We've always had a great relationship in Birmingham and we felt like it was time to open a store," Marc Sampson, senior director of stores and merchandising for the brand, said. "We wanted to present the line and the brand in its entirety. So, it's the first time we've been able to show every aspect of the lifestyle under one roof. It's an exciting time for us and an exciting time to develop a partnership with Birmingham."

Founded in 2001 by Greg Oakley, Chet Sikorski and Chris Knott, Peter Millar initially sold a single cashmere sweater design before evolving into a well-respected golf-apparel brand by the mid-2000s. The company later transitioned into a high-end apparel brand for men and women offering clothing options for every occasion.

“We are a full-lifestyle brand. There are not that many brands that offer really every different wearing occasion for a guy or a woman," Sampson said. "We cover a wide spectrum of customers and we want to make sure that we're taking care of all of them."

In 2011, Peter Millar opened its first retail stores in Southampton, N.Y., and Palm Beach, Fla., with the addition of the Summit location, the retailer now operates 20 locations throughout the United States. Sampson said while the decision to open a store in Birmingham was an easy one, he said finding the ideal location was a little more difficult. However, he said the Summit eventually proved to be the ideal place to introduce the complete Peter Millar branch experience to Birmingham.

“It was a tough decision where to put a location but we wanted to have accessibility throughout the whole city and for everyone to have the ability to visit the store, so that's what really guided our interest in this specific location,” Sampson said.

Located two doors down from Trader Joe’s in between Sephora and Vineyard Vines, Peter Millar offers shoppers more than a place to shop for the perfect polo shirt for the golf course or outfit for college football season. The store features several comfortable sofas, a mini-fridge stocked with drinks, including bottles of Stella Artois, and an array of bourbons and other spirits adding a relaxing, day-at-the-club vibe that Sampson said is all part of the Peter Millar experience.

“This store is a brand experience that highlights all of the different aspects of Peter Millar,” explained Sampson.

By noon on opening day, the store was already busy with shoppers, evidence of a sense of excitement Sampson said was building days in advance, and, he says he is already thankful to the community for welcoming Peter Millar to Birmingham.

“People were really excited right off the bat,” Sampson added. “I was here the last few days as we were installing and putting things up and people were knocking on the door. We're very lucky and appreciative."