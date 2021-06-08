Lyon Blueberry Farm to open June 9

Blueberry lovers can now visit Lyon Blueberry Farm in Shelby County. Set to open on Wednesday, June 9, the farm is located at 1700 County Road 56 in Wilsonville,

The farm will be open Wednesdays through Sundays from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Blueberries are $15 per gallon and buckets are provided.

Visitors are encouraged to bring water to stay hydrated and can also pack a picnic lunch to enjoy at the farm.

A limited amount of tomatoes and watermelons will also be available for purchase.

For more information, visit facebook.com/Lyonblueberryfarm.