Mahjong for Memory fundraiser to benefit Anchor Community Respite Ministry

× Expand Photo courtesy of Anchor Community Respite Ministry

Community members are invited to play for a purpose at Mahjong for Memory on March 10 at 5 p.m., benefiting Anchor Community Respite Ministry at Asbury United Methodist Church.

The event marks Asbury’s first Mahjong fundraiser, with 100% of proceeds supporting Anchor’s programs, including art supplies, meals and enrollment scholarships. The cost is $75 per person and includes a light dinner. Prizes will be awarded to winners. Space is limited to 40 participants.

Studies show that playing Mahjong regularly can support memory, attention and thinking skills, making the evening both enjoyable and brain-boosting. Organizers encourage participants to “learn, play and protect your brain — one tile at a time.”

Anchor Community Respite Ministry provides fellowship and cognitive stimulation for individuals living with memory loss due to dementia or stroke. The program operates every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Asbury UMC, offering care partners a weekly break to run errands, rest or spend time with friends. Care partners can also attend a monthly support group held on the first and third Thursdays of each month.

Event registration and additional information about Anchor Community Respite Ministry are available at asburybham.org/anchor.