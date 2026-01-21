Make a Valentine wreath during hands-on workshop at Mt Laurel Library

× Expand Image courtesy of Mt Laurel Library

The Mt Laurel Library will host a Valentine wreath-making workshop on Thursday, Jan. 29, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. in the Ann Price Activity Room.

Participants will create a festive Valentine-themed ribbon wreath using colorful materials and simple techniques. The wreaths will be tied ribbon designs and may vary from the example shown, allowing each participant to make a unique creation to take home and enjoy.

The workshop is open to adults ages 18 and older.

Registration is required and will close at 9 a.m. on Jan. 29. A $10 cash fee is required, and registration will not be confirmed until payment is received. Registration is available on the Mt Laurel Library website.