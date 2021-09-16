Man arrested in morning police chase on U.S. 280

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Shelby County Sheriffs Office. Shelby County Sheriff's Office

A suspect is in custody after leading police on a chase along U.S. 280 early Thursday morning.

After a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped the vehicle at the intersection of U.S. 280 and Meadowbrook Road around 12:46 a.m. on Sept. 16, he encountered the driver and observed a rifle in the car. The driver then fled in the vehicle for several miles before wrecking at Bowling Drive, located near the Lee Branch shopping center.

Following the wreck, the deputy believed the driver was still located in the vehicle with the rifle. Shelby County Deputies, with the assistance of the Hoover Police Department, conducted a high risk vehicle stop where it appeared the driver was not responding to commands. U.S. 280 was closed in both directions to reduce the risk to the public.

The Shelby County Multi-jurisdictional Special Operations Group responded to the scene and were able to approach the car with a special purpose vehicle and determine the driver had been able to flee prior to the deputies being able to address the vehicle, leaving the rifle inside the abandoned vehicle.

Patrol deputies and members of the Shelby County Special Operations group continued to investigate the incident and were able to locate the suspect at a nearby residence on Stonecrest Drive in Birmingham.

The driver was identified as Tadarius Hammond, 29, Birmingham, was arrested on multiple traffic violations and attempting to elude law enforcement. No injuries were reported during the incident or the following arrest. Hammond is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail with bonds totaling $7,500.

“I am thankful for all of our public safety partners in Shelby County," said Sheriff John Samaniego. "With their assistance, we were able to work together as a team and apprehend the suspect with no one being injured while sending a message that we will not tolerate criminal activity in Shelby County.”

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Hoover Police Department, Helena Police Department, Alabaster Police Department, and Cahaba Valley Fire and Rescue for their assistance during this incident.