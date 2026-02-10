Mardi Gras at The Summit to bring Bourbon Street vibes to 280

× Expand Submitted Mardi Gras at The Summit

Mardi Gras at The Summit returns Tuesday, Feb. 17, from 5 to 8 p.m., transforming Summit Boulevard into a festive, Bourbon Street-inspired celebration.

Guests are invited to sip and stroll while enjoying live jazzy tunes, specialty drinks and themed giveaways throughout the evening. The event is free and open to the public.

Visitors can stop by the Guest Services tent near Belk to pick up a Mardi Gras passport, beads and a sweet treat, while supplies last. After collecting two stamps at participating passport locations, guests can enter to win a Mardi Gras at The Summit prize package.

Passport stops include Emmy Squared, North Italia, Seasons 52 and Taco Mama.

Several retailers will also offer in-store specials during the event. The Royal Standard will offer 20% off purchases. Brahmin will host an in-store raffle and serve champagne while guests shop; shoppers who donate $5 can receive 20% off purchases of $250 or more. Tommy John will offer 30% off storewide.

For more information, visit thesummitbirmingham.com/events.