Market strategist: Realtor Diane Godber leads US 280 corridor market

After spending time as a stay-at-home mom, Diane Godber was challenged by her husband to find something she loved to do as she prepared to re-enter the workforce 27 years ago.

“We had just had our second child, and I was kind of getting mommy brain a bit,” Godber said. “I knew it was time to get back out there and find a job, and my husband told me to pick something I have always wanted to do and go do it. I have always loved architecture and house design, so real estate seemed like a really natural fit.”

That natural fit has helped propel her to be one of the top agents for the 280 region, with 87.5 units sold for approximately $50.5 million in 2024.

LAUNCHING A CAREER

Godber, an agent with Harris Doyle Homes, primarily works with new home construction and is known for her expertise in the 280 region.

“I think my love of architecture has really helped me love what I do in real estate, and I still get to experience that love just watching the houses around me being built,” Godber said. “Being around that whole atmosphere is something that has remained a true love of mine, even after all of these years.”

Godber first became a real estate agent in the late 1990s — a time she describes as “good” with a lot of things for her to learn, with help from more seasoned agents who were willing to help her thrive in the industry.

“When I first started out, I had agents in the office where I worked who were just super giving of their time,” Godber said. “They were more than happy to share their knowledge with me, and I very quickly got into selling new home construction. The industry at the time was really great. Houses were selling, and you had interest rates that were at about 6 or 7 percent. I realize in modern-day real estate that sounds terrible, but there was a time before I started where houses had been at about 14 percent, so the market when I first started was actually really great.”

ADAPTING TO TECHNOLOGY

Shifts in technology have also evolved since Godber first began, when listings were printed in books and people often found houses through print instead of digital avenues.

“We all used pagers back in the day, and you had dial-up internet, so it was a lot different,” Godber said. “Now, people can be reached 24/7, and you can find listings on cellphones.”

With the evolution of technology over time, Godber has found the importance of adapting to meet the needs of her clients.

“I think it is really important to learn as much as you can regarding technology and AI,” Godber said. “If I was a new agent starting out now, I would not be afraid to ask questions from seasoned agents. They are happy to help. A lot of new agents are joining teams, which is a great way to get started. Also, the Board of Realtors offers continuing education and many social events for agents to network.”

INDUSTRY, MARKET CHALLENGES

With the lack of housing inventory, Godber projects that the next five years in the industry will take some time for the housing shortage to catch up.

“Interest rates don’t appear to be lowering, so current homeowners are not inclined to sell, and new home communities are always difficult to open,” Godber said. “This creates an affordability challenge as well. It will be interesting to see what happens with the new [presidential] administration.”

Some current challenges Godber faces with the market include a shortage of inventory, which makes resales a bit challenging.

“When purchasing a new home, you can pick and choose what is important,” Godber said. “You build it to fit your budget and don’t have to worry about being outbid by other offers.”

Along the 280 corridor, Godber said many of her clients appreciate the aspect of it being a “wonderful place to live.”

“I often hear from clients that they love the neighborhood they live in. We have top-rated schools, easy access to shopping, restaurants and activities,” Godber said. “With new construction, everybody in the neighborhood is new, so they kind of all have that in common. I think people really enjoy meeting their neighbors. We often have a lot of referrals of people who refer their family and friends because they want them to live in the same neighborhood. You have a lot of people who maybe have kids the same age, so they all want to live close to one another.”

Some unique characteristics of Godber’s market include The Bray at Liberty Park, which has a new city center, a grocery store, a gas station and a Starbucks. There are also plans for a boutique hotel, additional restaurants, retail and green space for future events, as well as sidewalks and cart paths.

Godber said trends within the industry for those looking for a home include warmer, richer colors with earthy tones like greens and browns.

“Homeowners are wanting less formal, more comfortable, functional spaces,” Godber said. “Technology is a must — anything with an app. Materials have changed a lot too over the years. You used to have Corian, and then you had granite, and now you have quartz. There was a time people really liked cultured marble tubs, and now you have tile and freestanding tubs. We have also gone back to sliding doors, which were once considered taboo, and now they are back. People like things that are very low maintenance. We used to put wood windows in, and now you have vinyl windows. One thing also that people really want is big closets.”

Godber said the HGTV market has helped those looking to buy a home realize what they want in terms of specific materials.

“I think the introduction of HGTV has really helped people who maybe weren’t sure what they wanted in a home to visualize what they would like to see,” Godber said. “I think there was a time where nobody even knew what shiplap was until they saw it, and then you started having everybody want it in their home.”

With new home construction being a main focus for Godber’s real estate business, she enjoys the creative process involved in seeing a new home come to life.

“Harris Doyle has such a great team from beginning to end,” Godber said. “We truly try to put our customers first. We have an online sales consultant that often starts the process; beautiful homes; talented designers; hardworking builders; and a great closing department — not to mention everyone behind the scenes making great things happen. It takes a village, but when you hand over those keys to the homeowner, it is the greatest feeling in the world.”

While Godber does not anticipate slowing down anytime soon, she remains focused on her job and serving the clients who rely on her to help them find a home.

“I genuinely love working with the public,” Godber said. “It takes time to build a new home, so you get to know your buyers. We communicate with our homeowners weekly, so they are always up to date. Their home is where they are going to live, raise families, celebrate holidays. It is a lot of fun for me to be a small part of that.”