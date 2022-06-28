May 24 primary election recap

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Susan Blankenship, left, congratulates Alabama House District 45 candidate Susan DuBose as vote totals come in at her election night party in the Greystone community in Hoover on May 24.

A Hoover resident secured a spot in the Alabama Legislature, Shelby County’s sheriff was reelected for a third term, and the Shelby County Board of Education will have two new members joining the board in Jan. 2023.

Here is a recap of the results from the May 24 election primary:

DuBose ousts Drake in Alabama House District 45

Greystone’s Susan DuBose captured a win over incumbent state Rep. Dickie Drake, for Alabama House District 45.

In Shelby County, DuBose earned 79% of the votes, compared to 20% for Drake.

Since there was no Democratic candidate for House District 45, Dubose won the legislative seat.

DuBose, 59, said the election results were better than she ever imagined.

She also said the results sent a clear message to her that voters want a representative who will represent their entire district and not just a part of it. That was one of the primary reasons she ran for the Legislature because she didn’t feel the Shelby County portion of House District 45 was being represented.

“If you want to represent a district, you need to get to know the district; you need to be a part of the district; you need to be involved and engaged,” DuBose said. “That‘s was my goal from the very beginning, and that will be my goal for the next four years — to continue to be involved and be engaged and invested in the district. This should be a district of the people, by the people, for the people. The seat should be owned by the people, not by the representative.”

DuBose said she wants people from Leeds to Chelsea, Irondale, Dunnavant Valley and every part of House District 45 to know they are important to her.

Samaniego wins third term as sheriff

Shelby County Sheriff John Samanegio has been elected for a third term. In the May 24 election, he defeated opponent Ken Bailey 65% to 34%. Samaniego had 10,621 votes compared to Bailey's 5,619.

Samaniego posted on his Facebook page after the election, "Thank you Shelby County. We did it! It’s my greatest honor to serve you for four more years."

In a response to 280 Living, he thanked the men and women of the sheriff's office for their service and said they will continue to engage with the citizens with the goal of including them as they deliver services and remain transparent.

"Our success is measured by the hard work of the men and women of the Sheriff's office, from our deputies on the road and in the jail to our personnel," he said.

Samaniego has over 40 years of experience in law enforcement, over 25 of which has been in supervisory and command-level roles.

Hulsey wins over Tompkins in Republican primary for Alabama House District 15

Helena Councilwoman Leigh Hulsey won the Republican primary for Alabama House District 15 over Bessemer’s Brad Tompkins with a commanding lead in Shelby County of 72%-27%.

The district includes parts of Bessemer, western Hoover, much of Helena and communities such as McCalla and Tannehill.

“I’m quite excited,” Hulsey said. “I feel incredibly grateful and humbled. It’s a pretty incredible feeling.”

“She ran a good race,” Tompkins said of Hulsey. “She can expect my support in November.”

Hulsey will face Democrat Richard Ruoco in the Nov. 8 general election.

Hulsey, who last year lost a bid for Alabama House District 73 before legislative districts were redrawn, said that while she came up a little bit short in that race against fellow Republican Kenneth Paschal, she still felt God was leading her in the direction of the Legislature.

She’ll regroup for the fall election, but for now, “I’m extremely grateful they [Republican voters] felt they could cast their vote for me,” Hulsey said. “I just want to do a great job for this district.”

Roberts holds onto state Senate District 15 seat

Incumbent state Sen. Dan Roberts will have another term in office after defeating challenger Brian Christine in the May 24 Republican primary.

Roberts, a Mountain Brook resident, was first elected to the state Senate in 2018 and touted his focus on tax issues while in office. Christine, a urologist who also lives in Mountain Brook, said he wanted to bring a “fighting spirit” to Montgomery.

“I congratulate Senator Roberts on his victory,” Christine said. “I had the opportunity to meet two of his sons today and several of his grandchildren; the Roberts are a fine family and clearly the product of loving parents. I am certain Anne Roberts is proud of her husband, her children and her beautiful grandchildren.”

Due to the lateness of results coming in, no statement from Dan Roberts was available at the time of publication.

With no Democratic challenger, Roberts will maintain his seat in the Legislature.

Carns defeats Wentowski, hangs onto House District 48 seat

Jim Carns has once again defeated William Wentowski to hang onto his Alabama House District 48 seat in Montgomery, winning about 70% of the vote.

Carns, who has been in public service since 1990, said he believes he has done a good job as a public official and enjoys serving the people.

In his campaign, Wentowski said he knew he had a tough road and that those who run for public office are not usually elected on their first few attempts.

Carns was first elected to the state House in 1990 and served four terms before joining the Jefferson County Commission, where he served from 2006 to 2010. He was part of the commission which dealt with Jefferson County filing for bankruptcy.

After then-state Rep. Greg Canfield transitioned to become Alabama secretary of commerce, Carns won election to his House seat again and has served since 2012. Carns served as minority leader from 2002 to 2006 and currently serves as chairman of the Commerce Committee, as well as chairman of the Jefferson County delegation. He also serves on the Children’s Affairs Committee.

Here are the numbers from voters in the other races in Shelby County according to the Alabama secretary of state’s website.

► Circuit Court Judge (18th Judicial Circuit) Place 1: Jonathan Spann 44%, Donna Beaulieu 26%

► District Attorney (Circuit 18): Matt Casey 75%, Cameron Elkins 24%

► District Court Judge (Circuit 18) Place 1: Erin Bell Wellborn 34%, Phillip Bahakel 25%

► Shelby County Board of Education, Place 1: Amber Polk 53%, Jane Hampton 46%

► Shelby County Board of Education, Place 2: Brian Boatman 60%, Aubrey Miller 39%

► State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby Co. (Place 1): Tim Ansley 54%, Liz Bishop 45%

► State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby Co. (Place 2): Stephanie Smith 61%, Joshua Howell 38%

► State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby Co. (Place 3): Beth Chapman 54%, Allison Sinclair 26%

► State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby Co. (Place 4): Mary Sue McClurkin 51%, Kelly Jo Brand 48%

► State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby Co. (Place 5): Mike Vest 59%, Jennifer Prier 40%

► State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby Co. (Place 6): Arnold Mooney 56%, Noah Webster 43%

► State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby Co. (Place 7): Brian Boatman 64%, Grady Thornton 35%

► State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby Co. (Place 8): Charles Knight 38%, Ty Coffey 27%

► State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby Co. (Place 9): Beth Webster 60%, Freddy Ard 39%

► State Park Amendment: Yes 74%, No 25% state races

Gov. Kay Ivey won with 55% of the Republican vote and was slated to face either Yolanda Flowers or Malika Fortier in the Nov. 8 general election. (280 Living went to the printer before the June 24 runoff.)

Katie Britt faced Congressman Mo Brooks in a June 24 runoff for the GOP nomination for the U.S. Senate. Will Boyd won the Democratic election with 64% of the votes.

Steve Marshall won with 89% of the vote for attorney general.