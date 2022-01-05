Mayor, council share opinions on formation of a city school system

× Expand Leah Ingram Eagle

The Chelsea mayor and five city council members gave their individual opinions on the potential formation of a city school system during the Jan. 4 council meeting.

Their decisions were split between three individuals in favor, one undecided and two against.

Mayor Picklesimer began his mayor’s report by sharing that although the survey has been on the city’s website for over three weeks, it has “extremely low and disappointing numbers.” Only 970 of the city’s 11,500 registered voters (of the 15,000 residents) had completed the survey as of the meeting.

Addressing the general results on the six question survey, Picklesimer said a double digit number of voters are in favor of forming a new school system; a single digit number said they would be in favor or a property tax; a double digit number said they would be willing to pay a $600 per year property tax; and those in favor of only those living in the city limits attending the schools was "an overwhelming yes."

Picklesimer said that findings from the feasibility study recently presented by the Criterion Group came back very favorable and the numbers show that Chelsea could start an independent school system with four schools with 11 mills of property tax. The next number was 22 mills, which would generate over $40 million and enable the formation of a school system and renovations to be completed at the middle and high schools. A third option is a 32 mill property tax that would generate over $80 million in funding and be used to build a new high school and complete renovation projects on the remaining three schools.

“We are going to make a fresh push to have our constituents fill out the survey and let us know what their wishes are,” he said.

A new high school has been something Picklesimer said he has wanted to see since he took office and he is also in favor of a 30 mill property tax.

“This is not my decision. It's the decision of the citizens of Chelsea,” he said. “What you elected me to do is represent you and what you want to happen.”

The property tax will be based on the home value. With almost half of the homes in the city averaging $280,000 or less, the example of a $300,000 home was given. At 20 mills, it would be a $600 per year property tax. A $500,000 house would be $1,500 in property tax.

Here is a recap of the opinions of each of the council members:

Cody Sumners

Sumners said most people know he has been against the city of Chelsea forming a school system saying “I just feel like right now we aren't in a position financially as a city to take on such an expense.”

He shared information on where Chelsea would rank if based on millage. A 30 mill property tax would put the city at 74 mill which would rank seventh highest of all municipalities in the state; 20 mills would bring down to 64 mills, but would still be 10th highest in the state.

“We are currently number 62 in property tax. I don't see burdening the city with that type of debt right now, especially when none of that will come back to the city to fund programs we need,” Sumners said. We will need things we will need in the future as we grow and I'd have a problem coming back to the citizens in future to fund basic services we’re supposed to provide. As a council and mayor we are charged with the finances of the city and it looks as if the city can’t afford it and I don't think now is the time for us to do that.”

Scott Weygand

Weygand says when he was sworn in in 2016, he would never be for a property tax unless it was for a school system. He added that he is not for maxing out a property tax and he is not for the rates that have been shown by Criterion and GMAC. However, he believes something definitely needs to be done and something has needed to be done for ten years.

“We have beautiful elementary schools, but we have a middle school that can’t even have an assembly because it’s too small,” he said. “We’ve got a high school that the students have to eat on the lunchroom floor because it’s too small for them to eat lunch. The high school needed a second gym at least ten years ago. These are things that should be handled. If we didnt take care of parks here in the city there would be people here with pitchforks. They would be mad. As far as the rest of it goes, I'm still trying to go through all the information. When we have a public hearing, I hope people show up. I’m not sure where I’m at on the tax number yet, but I’m certainly for a school system and think this will help Chelsea remain being all about family.”

Chris Grace

The newest member of the city council said there has probably not been a bigger decision by this council since the formation of the city and applauded his colleagues for taking this on, because to take no action would be irresponsible, he said.

Grace said all three of his children graduated from Chelsea High School and his wife is a teacher in the Chelsea schools. He said his children got a good education in the Chelsea schools and this isn’t an academic issue, but about facilities.

“I'm conflicted. I do want to hear from the people,” he said. “There's a sense of disappointment that we haven't heard more from our constituents about this issue.”

He pointed out that the city’s one cent sales tax implemented in 2019 was set to sunset, but if a school system passes it would continue.

Grace said Chelsea is a young city and he is concerned about needs that will arise in years to come and said he wouldn’t vote for a property tax as a citizen. I do have concerns about a 30 mill property tax increase. I wouldn’t vote for that as a citizen. While his mind is not made up completely, taking no action is not an option and action must be taken in some form. The quality of our schools is a direct mark of the quality of life in our community.”

He added he hopes to hear from the community before and during public hearings on the issue.

Tiffany Bittner

Bittner said this is a big commitment and Criterion showed a favorable result for. She took what they say and also the need to figure out the correct millage in order to have a new school.

“I believe if you want something you have to pay for it,” she said. “Shelby County Board of Education has told us they don't have the funding and the resources to provide us with the things that we need to continue in the future.”

Bittner, a mother of four children in Chelsea schools, said that people say they want change but now isn't the right time. She would ask when would be the right time? She said the school facilities are inadequate and downright embarrassing and with Chelsae moving to class 7A next year, Chelsea is nowhere near ready to play these schools in all sports across the board.

When mentioning being the seventh highest property tax in the state, her question was “Do we want to be the lowest and still provide the worst facilities possible to our students?”

“I feel like it's only fair to let the people vote. If they vote no, then that's no, but I feel like we should give them an option to at least vote and decide if they're willing to pay,” she said.

She said Chelsea’s facilities don't compare with other 7A schools around the area and if anyone has visited the schools, they would hopefully agree. She feels if no action is taken, residents will leave and move their students somewhere else because of the inadequate facilities.

“We need to try to get the public to interact with us and come to public hearings and weigh in their thoughts and feelings,” she said “We are at a crossroads now where we can make decisions for the future of our city and the future of our students to provide them with better facilities. We have the opportunity now and we've got to do something with that. I'm passionate about it because I'm baffled because so much of this should have been in the works five to 10 years ago and we are at a point now where it hasn't, and we have an opportunity to try to make change for the better and I feel like now is the time to do something.”

Casey Morris

As a parent, Morris said he has the longest time to gain if a school system were to start now having a third grader and kindergartner. He said he wants nothing more for both of them and the kids ahead of them to be able to have the best facilities possible.

“At the end of day if it comes down to a facilities issue, I believe we need to investigate further instead of just breaking away, there needs to be more conversation with board of education leaders and county leaders as to how we could do this. When study shows it's favorable, I didn't see it as favorable, I saw it as feasible, but financially it does not make sense to extend ourselves so far in debt services that we can't allocate money anywhere else.

Morris said he was excited about the opportunity from the get go and he would love to have our own school system and the best facility possible, but he is also very wary of what that would cost and the impacts of that cost on the other amenities around Chelsea.

Picklesimer invited the public to change the minds of himself and the council. Whether by filling out the survey or attending a public hearing, he and the council want to hear from the residents whether their opinion is a yes or a no. The first potential public hearing is in the works and could potentially be as early as the third Tuesday in January, but will be announced soon.

“Not voting on a particular issue is not a sign of protest, but rather a sign of surrender. Please let us know what you think,” Picklesimer said.

The survey is on the city's website at cityofchelsea.com.

