Mayor discusses details of master plan for Chelsea High School

× Expand Mayor Tony Picklesimer discusses details of the new Chelsea High School master plan during the Jan. 3, 2023 Chelsea City Council meeting. Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle

Since the citizens of Chelsea voted against forming a city school system in July, plans are now underway to partner with other entities on a master plan for Chelsea High School.

Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer said that in early December, he, along with council member Scott Weygand, met with Shelby County Schools Superintendent Lewis Brooks and Assistant Superintendent David Calhoun and presented a master plan for renovations, additions and improvements to CHS and its existing facilities. The plan was subsequently presented to the entire Chelsea City Council, Westover Mayor Larry Riggins and Shelby County Manager, Chad Scroggins. A presentation of the plan has also been presented to members of the faculty and administration of the high school.

“This master plan is very extensive,” Picklesimer said. “It includes classroom additions, a cafeteria expansion, an upgrade to the facade of the main building, upgrades to the Lady Hornet Softball Complex, a renovation of the football stadium (for increased seating capacity and addition of restrooms and concession areas), and additional student parking.

A competition gymnasium and arena and multipurpose facility that can be utilized for indoor training by all sports and activities is the largest part of the master plan. Picklesimer said this facility would allow CHS to host regional sporting events and would include a new locker room space.

The multipurpose building would also include banquet facilities, meeting spaces, additional common areas, and a cafeteria and concession area.

“Having a facility like this would set us apart from all other schools in the Shelby County School System and would be one of the premier facilities in the entire state,” Picklesimer said. “This facility would be something that we could all be very proud of.”

The project will be a partnership between the City of Chelsea, Shelby County Board of Education, the City of Westover, and the Shelby County Commission.

Later in January, a public meeting will be held at Chelsea City Hall where Brooks, Calhoun and representatives from Lathan & Associates Architects will present the plan. The public is encouraged to attend to see the presentation, offer input and ask questions. The presentation date and time will be announced on the city’s social media outlets and website.

“I believe that this project is certainly worthy of our investment and will give our students and our city something to be proud of that is much needed and that will be enjoyed for decades to come,” Picklesimer said.

