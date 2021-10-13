Chelsea mayor discusses state of the city

Chelsea mayor Tony Picklesimer gave his state of the city address during the Oct. 13 Chelsea Business Alliance luncheon. He began his talk saying the state of the city is good.

“We enjoyed a great year from the standpoint of revenues and seeing growth in most all business categories in our city. Our fiscal year ended Sept. 30 with almost 5% growth in revenues.”

The budget for fiscal year 2021-22 has total revenues of $11.7 million dollars, totalling almost a million dollars per month.

Picklesimer gave an update on several capital projects:

The CR-39 and CR-47 road project is underway with an expected completion in early 2022 (The original date was October, but the project has been delayed by weather).

The splash pad at Melrose Park opening was delayed six weeks, but had a terrific season once it opened.

Progress continues at phase two of the Chelsea Athletic Complex off CR-11 near the high school and the mayor is hopeful games will be played there in the spring of 2022.

In this year’s budget, the city council approved $2.5 million for the addition of a second gymnasium, locker room and two racquetball courts at the Chelsea Community Center.

The planning stage of building an amphitheater at Melrose Park is also underway.

In business news, the mayor shared that the numbers from the recently opened Racetrac gas station have exceeded expectations and Auto Zone recently opened.

Chelsea will soon be home to three new restaurants. Habanero’s is under construction next to the Publix shopping center and Arby’s and Buffalo Wild Wings are both in the construction phase with hopes to be open by (college football) bowl season.

“These three restaurants will be a welcome addition to our choices for places to eat in our city and join our already great lineup of restaurants. We continue to do about $2 million dollars a month in food sales in our city.”

Picklesimer said he recently watched his 2016 mayoral campaign video and that many of the goals he set have been accomplished, except one: a hotel in the city. That will soon become a reality, as the Auburn Hospitality Group recently submitted plans for a new La Quinta Hotel to the Chelsea Planning Commission. The 80 unit hotel will be located in the space behind the Arby’s and Buffalo Wild Wings.

All of the infrastructure is now complete in the Foothills Business Park, which is located behind the Chelsea Fire Station 31 and Station 31 Kitchen.The parking between those buildings will soon be paved and a contract for a fountain centerpiece at the entrance of the park has also been approved.

The post office has verbally committed to take the first lot and Therachem will be building their U.S. headquarters there. The city is also in talks with other companies who have an interest in the park with a goal of bringing jobs to the city.

Picklesimer said the 2020 census put Chelsea with just over 15,000 residents, which will attract larger businesses and bigger restaurant chains.

With that growth, Picklesimer said the city is looking for ways to improve the schools and to build new ones. A feasibility study was ordered during the summer and results will be unveiled at a special council work session on Nov. 9 at 5 p.m.

Previous discussions of annexation of the Dunnavant Valley area, Mt Laurel and Highland Lakes are now off the table, as those communities were vocal about their opposition. Picklesimer said that the citizens of Westover will vote whether or not they want to annex into Chelsea and become a part of the (potential) school system.

If things do move forward and a school system is put in place, it would be constructed on an 88 acre site in Pine Mountain reserve, across U.S. 280 from Chelsea Park for construction. Pine Mountain Reserve will be a 6,000 home development over 30 years.

Picklesimer said lots of exciting things are happening in the city and it continues to grow in dramatic fashion.

“My goal is to control the growth and keep our city a place we can all proudly call home and keep our small town feeling yet enjoy the quality of life that we have all grown accustomed to.”