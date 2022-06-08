Mayor praises Chelsea COPS for service to city

At the June 7 Chelsea City Council meeting, Mayor Tony Picklesimer thanked the Chelsea COPS (Citizen Observer Patrol) for their response to an accident earlier in the day when a gentleman lost control of a car on County Road 433 and ended up upside down in a ditch.

“We had Shelby County response, but listening to the radios, our COPS did a really nice job of managing that traffic today,” Picklesimer said. “We’re grateful to have you respond as you did and just wanted to publicly say thank you for that.”

Mike Cooley from the Chelsea COPS reported that four new members were trained in May, the most they’ve had in a while, and said they are always looking for more volunteers.

During the meeting, the council also:

Approved asphalt and road repair project for Liberty Cove subdivision

Authorization to the TASP Program and meet the requirements of it

Approved to pay the city’s bills

Approved six annexation requests

-Sandra Ridgeway for property 4101 County Road 439 consisting of +/-5 acres

-David Randall for property at 404 Rustic Woods consisting of +/- 5 acres

-Rustic Ventures for property at Rustic Woods consisting of +/- 10 acres

-Rustic Ventures for property at Rustic Woods consisting of +/- 10 acres

-David Randall for property at 216 Rustic Woods consisting of +/- 10 acres

-Rustic Ventures for property at Rustic Woods consisting of +/- 10 acres

In the community forum, Emily Sims, Children's & Program Director for the Chelsea Public Library gave an update on summer programs. Movies will be shown at the Chelsea Community Center on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. and special shows will take place at the community center on Wednesdays at 2 p.m. For more information on library programs, visit cityofchelsea.com/225/Library-Home.

Chelsea Fire Chief Joe Lee gave an update on equipment the department has been waiting on. For the new transport vehicle, Ford had limited production on some of their models, including the F-550, but it is expected those chassis will start production again soon and Lee said they hope to have the transport vehicle by the fall.

“I also talked to Sunbelt Fire who is building our pumpers,” he said. They are still on schedule and it’s looking like by September those trucks will go into production. It takes about 60 days to finish them then three weeks to get the equipment mounted, so hopefully they’ll arrive in November or December.

Lee said that the department has moved one of their two transport units down to the south end of the city to Station 32 to make sure everyone is still covered during the road construction taking place in the city. He said that is a temporary move until the road opens back up.

Dates to remember