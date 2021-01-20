Mayor proud of city’s growth through annexation

× Expand Chelsea Council 1/19

During the Jan. 19 Chelsea Council meeting, Mayor Tony Picklesimer recapped the special called meeting on Jan. 18 where the city approved 41 annexation requests.

“Chelsea grew by about 5,000 acres,” Picklesimer said. “We basically covered the southern part of our unincorporated area just north of Columbiana down CR-47.”

Picklesimer said that one thing this will do is make more people contiguous to the city of Chelsea than have ever been, and give more opportunity for people to annex into the city should they decide to.

“For the people that are outside of the city limits who are paying fire dues, can’t vote in city elections or serve on boards will now have the opportunity to annex property,” Picklesimer said.

Four resolutions were approved during the meeting:

To authorize the mayor to execute copier machine lease agreement

To authorize the mayor to execute Spire agreement committing to utilizing natural gas as the primary energy source for city-owned buildings in Chelsea Business Park

To agree to not interfere with airstrip operations should Parcel annexed into the City of Chelsea (after a 3,700 ft. grass runway was annexed into the city on Jan. 18).

Approval of City of Chelsea Bills to be paid

During the community forum, Chelsea Community Center programs director Jane Ann Mueller said the community center continues to be open during normal hours (6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday).

“We are practicing social distancing and we require masks in the building,” Mueller said. “If you are working out in the weight room or playing basketball, [guests] can remove masks at their discretion.”

She said the senior exercise class meets on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. and a senior group on Thursdays that come to play board games and card games.

Other options include a Refit class five days per week, along with pickleball, walkers and those working out in the weight room.

“We are seeing a lot of people there, they’re just kind of spread out,” she said. “Current membership is 1,733.”

Youth basketball is currently underway, and baseball and softball signups are open until Jan. 31.

More information can be found on the city’s website.

Chelsea Fire Chief Joe Lee commented on the smoke that’s been in the area and said the department has received lots of calls about it.

"I’ve called EMA and 911 and there are no large fires,” Lee said. “I think there's just a lot of controlled burns around Chelsea and the weather was just right to keep smoke around.”

Important dates:

Jan. 25: Special called council meeting at 5 p.m.

Jan. 29: Deadline for Nick Grant applications

Feb. 2 City council meeting 6 p.m.

Feb. 15: City offices closed for President’s Day

Feb. 16: City council meeting at 6 p.m.

April 17: Fire at the Foothills at city hall