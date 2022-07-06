Mayor thanks those who helped make ChelseaFest & The Big Kaboom a success

× Expand Screenshot by Leah Ingram Eagle

During a 20-minute meeting on July 5, the Chelsea City Council approved the only item on the agenda.

The resolution for an ABC retail beer and table wine license was approved for the Dollar General Store #23835, currently under construction at the intersection of County Road 39 and County Road 36. The only other item of business was approval to pay the city’s bills.

During the regular meeting, Picklesimer discussed ChelseaFest and the Big Kaboom that took place on July 2.

“This was an outstanding event, the largest ever,” he said. “We needed that time to come together and enjoy each other’s company.”

An estimated 6,000 to 7,000 people were in attendance and Picklesimer said the city staff here did a terrific job, and thanked Gerri Roberts, who he said is the leading force in putting the event together. He also thanked the Chelsea Fire and Rescue Department and Citizens on Patrol (COPs) for their service during the event.

During the community forum, librarian Dana Polk reported that the library gave away over two carts of books at The Big Kaboom and gave an update on events taking place at the library.

“Summer reading is going strong and for the month of June we had over 500 come to our programs,” Polk said. “We had over 10,000 print items checked with a total circulation of 30,599 for the month of June.”

Summer programming continues in July. Tuesday movies at the Chelsea Community Center continue for the next three weeks at 1 p.m. and will include “Sing 2,” followed by “Moana” and “Finding Nemo.”

Chelsea Fire Chief Joe Lee gave an update on the three units for the department approved during the Oct. 5, 2021 meeting. The rescue unit is finally in production and may arrive as early as September. The engines should go into production in September and hopefully have them by November.

“Maybe by the end of year we will have them all here,” Lee said.

