Mayor thanks volunteers, guests for making the Big Kaboom the best yet

Mayor Tony Picklesimer thanked all those involved that helped put on The Big Kaboom that took place on July 3 during his report at the July 6 Chelsea City Council meeting.

“It was a tremendous success with great weather and a huge turnout,” he said. “The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office estimated the crowd at 7,000, which was by far our biggest event yet.”

He also added that there was no news to report on the feasibility study discussed at the last council meeting.

Five resolutions were approved by the mayor and council:

To declare city property as surplus and authorize its disposal.

Approval of an off premises beer and wine ABC license for the new RaceTrac in Chelsea, which is very near completion.

To authorize the mayor to execute a renewal contract to Rivertree Systems, Inc. The company completed 22 audits from Oct. 2019 to June 2021 and out of those, the city received a net revenue of $16,253.

Authorized the paving of Rich Drive (located off CR-37 on CR-39 across from the middle school).

Approved an annexation request made by Doris Rooks for 4.9 acres of property located at 239 Shady Branch Lane, Chelsea.

Approval of the city bills to be paid.

During the community forum, Emily Sims from the Chelsea Public Library reported that the total number of people registered for the summer reading program was 494 across all age groups.

Other numbers so far for their summer programs are 506 for Wednesday programs, 207 for Tuesday movie days and 250 for Tot Time. They also handed out over 1,000 books at the Big Kaboom over the weekend.

“This far exceeds any number we’ve ever done,” Sims said. “These numbers are huge and we are only halfway through the summer.”

The Chelsea Historical Museum presented a children’s program and story time with crafts earlier on Tuesday and announced upcoming events that include a members meeting on July 25 from 3-4 p.m. with guest speaker Chris Ray and another on Oct. 24 from 2-4 p.m. with guest speaker Kim Johnson, author of Haunted Shelby County.

Jane Ann Mueller, programs director at the Chelsea Community Center said there are lots of sports camps taking place as well as uniform fittings. Signups for fall sports will be posted soon. She encouraged people to visit the park and rec website for all the information.

Mueller also said to stay tuned for the opening of the Splash Pad at Melrose Park.

After the coffee with the mayor in July, they hope to have a ribbon cutting for the splash pad.

Chelsea Fire Chief Joe Lee said that six employees recently completed certification classes at the Alabama Fire College in June, increasing their knowledge and leadership abilities.

During public comment, Jack Little from Highland Lakes addressed the council about the annexation possibility and brought a copy of the Dunavant Valley small area plan, which was a 2014 document of what people are looking for that live in Dunnavant Valley.

Charmin Brooks, a resident of Birch Creek in Dunnavant Valley also mentioned the plan and that it is implemented on a regular basis.

Upcoming events

July 13: Coffee with Mayor Picklesimer 8 a.m. at the Chelsea Community Center

July 13: Rio movie at 1 p.m. at the Community Center

July 16-18: Back to school sales tax holiday

July 20: Zootopia movie at 1 p.m. at the Chelsea Community Center.

July 20: City council meeting at City Hall. 5 p.m. precouncil/6 p.m. meeting

July 26: Chelsea planning commission meeting at City Hall at 6 p.m.

July 27: Monsters Inc. movie at 1 p.m. at the Chelsea Community Center

Aug. 3 City council meeting at City Hall. 5 p.m. precouncil/6 p.m. meeting

Aug. 17: City council meeting at City Hall. 5 p.m. precouncil/6 p.m. meeting

Oct. 2 Bulk trash pick up day