Mayor urges Chelsea residents to stay weather aware

As a severe weather outbreak is expected from 1 p.m. today until 4 a.m. Thursday,

“Our local forecasters calling for strong storms possibly tornadoes we as a city are preparing now and already prepared in many ways for the weather day,” he said. “Will have two safe places open. One here at City Hall in our basement and one at the storm shelter on CR-51 at the tennis complex where fire and rescue personnel will be available. Both will be open for people to use for shelter in the event we go under a tornado watch. Everyone please be weather aware and use an app on your phone or a weather radio.”

In other news, Picklesimer announced that the city will be home to two new restaurants later this fall. Buffalo Wild Wings and Arby’s will open near the Tractor Supply Company on U.S. 280.

“The owners are very community minded and we are excited to have a hometown national brand come to the city of Chelsea,” he said.

Three resolutions were approved by the council:

A quote for $7,585 from Squirrel’s Septic Tank Service to install a French drain at the softball with the addition of $1,500 for gravel

Authorization to purchase a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado for Chelsea Fire & Rescue

Approval to pay the city’s bills

An annexation request was also approved for Michael and Cheryl Turner for two parcels located at 4875 CR-69, one for 4.26 acres and another parcel for 5.74 acres.

Important dates:

March 27: Bulk trash pick up

April 4: Deadline to apply for seasonal employment at new splash pad

April 6: City council meeting (precouncil at 5 p.m. and meeting at 6 p.m.)

April 8: Ready to Shred at Chelsea City Hall from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

April 17: Fire at the Foothills BBQ and Dessert Cookoff from 1-4 p.m. at City Hall. A birthday celebration for the city will take place at 3 p.m.

April 20: City council meeting (precouncil at 5 p.m. and meeting at 6 p.m.)