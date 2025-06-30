Maze of Consequences

U.S. 280’s tangled lines don’t just confuse; they change how you live. What happens when ZIP codes ignore city lines and cities leapfrog across counties? Confusion, yes — but also real-world consequences.
- Your 911 call could get rerouted twice
- Your tax rate may differ from your neighbor’s
- Your address might say “Birmingham,” but your vote counts in Hoover
- School zones and trash pickup can shift with new developments
- Police or fire response depends on your side of the street
- You might owe Birmingham’s 1% occupational tax — or not