McPhail, Hammett star at indoor state meet

Photos by Erin Nelson. Chelsea's Cady McPhail crosses the finish line in first place in the girls 800-meter run during the AHSAA Class 6A indoor track and field state championships at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Photos by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain's Ethan Hammett competes in the boys triple jump during the AHSAA Class 7A state indoor track and field championship at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Feb. 5.

The indoor track and field season concluded Feb. 4-5 at the Birmingham CrossPlex, as the state meet for all classifications was conducted.

In Class 6A, Northridge won on the girls side, with Scottsboro winning the boys competition. In 7A, Hoover swept the boys and girls state titles.

Chelsea’s girls finished fifth in 6A, led by star runner Cady McPhail. She set a CrossPlex record with a 2:10.72 in the 800-meter race, winning the event. She also placed fourth in the 400 and anchored the 4x400-meter relay team that finished fourth.

Lexi Redd, Ty Cason, Jadlyn Debardlabon, Mia Dunavant, Alana McCulla, Morgan Brewer and Addison Foster also competed for the Chelsea girls.

Chelsea’s Miles Brush was one of three guys to beat the previous state record in the 1,600, finishing second in a photo finish with a time of 4:16.6. He also finished fourth in the 3,200, while Matt Gray was fourth in the 60. Andrew Fielding, Brandon Sims, Owen Key and Javion Holyfield also took part for the Hornets.

Oak Mountain’s Ethan Hammett put on a show of his own, winning the high jump with a clearance of 6 feet, 4 inches. Mitch Allen also had a solid event, finishing fourth in triple jump. The boys 4x800 relay team of Quest Agee, Josh Stidfole, Noah Arrington and Matthew Womack finished fourth.

Mary Spina, Sara Cothran, Cade George, Omar Crooks, Jack Stanfield, Wesley Yeatman, Davion Foster, CJ Branson, Madisyn Lawrence-Owen, Jordan Wright, Samantha Bennett and Julia Bueche all competed for Oak Mountain.

Spain Park’s Mackenzie Culpepper put forth a great showing as well, leading the Jags to a fourth-place team finish in 7A. She won the 800 with a blistering time of 2:13.4 and was second in the 400 with a time of 56.79 seconds. She was also part of the 4x400 relay team — along with Sydney Baker, Maddie Davis and Delaney Vickers — that finished second.

John Landers earned a podium spot by finishing third in the pole vault, while Vickers went fourth in the 400 and fifth in the 800. Zane McPeters, Keith Warner, JT Brownlee, Kenneth Bishop and LaCoria Nelson were among the other Jags to compete.

Briarwood also competed at state. Ansley Murphy finished fifth in the girls pole vault and Charlie Thompson was sixth in high jump. Livi Reebals, Reese Rasmussen, Bela Doss, Charlie Thompson and Sallie Montgomery competed as well.