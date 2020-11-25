Meadow Brook Runs sets 26th annual race for Dec. 19

× Expand Photo courtesy of Suman Silwal. Participants compete in the 2019 Meadow Brook Runs 5K and 1-mile fun run event. This year the event will take place Dec. 19 beginning at 9 a.m.

The 26th annual Meadow Brook Runs will take place this year despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While many other races have been canceled or switched to a virtual format, interest has remained high for this year’s event.

Race Director Dr. Robert Cosby said running is the safest activity that people can do during this time.

“Our race, as I see it, is trying to facilitate people participating in a healthy activity in that regard, and we plan to go ahead,” he said. “I think that we are far enough in the pandemic process that there are not going to be any additional surprises. I’ve been to several other runs, and we are following in their footsteps.”

The event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 19,and it will feature a 5K beginning at 9 a.m. and a 1-mile fun run at 10 a.m. Walkers and pets on leashes are welcome.

The race, which drew around 250 participants last year, will be held at the Meadow Brook Branch of Valley Bank at 100 Corporate Parkway. It will be moved about 20 yards away from last year’s patio location to under the shelter of the bank’s drive-through. The food tables will be there, along with the awards after the race.

Precautions will be in place for COVID-19, and the race will be following official public health pandemic guidelines and taking steps to reduce risk.

It is recommended that everyone wear face masks and maintain 6 feet of social distance during registration, in the start, finish and food areas and during the awards ceremony. Masks may be removed during the run, and Cosby said it is recommended people depart as soon as possible following the race.

“Our race helps promote health and physical fitness for all ages in the environment of pandemic, and I believe this is the best physical fitness we can do,” Cosby said.

During the Taste of 280, food will be available from a variety of local restaurants, including Jimmy John’s, Chick-fil-A, Papa John’s, The Fresh Market, Golden Flake, Bud’s Best Cookies, Ashley Mac’s, Smoothie King, Buffalo Rock, Starbucks and more.

Winner’s medals may be picked up following the race at Your Office, 4000 Eagle Point Corporate Drive. Results will be emailed and posted following the race.

On race day, late registration and packet pickup will be from 7:30-8:45 a.m. There is no required entry fee, but voluntary tax-deductible contributions will go to “The Jesus Video Project of Alabama” nonprofit, and a $15-$25 minimum donation is suggested.

Complimentary registration is offered to local race directors.

“Based on other turnouts, I think we’ll have a quorum,” Cosby said. “I predict there will be late-minute decisions made based on the weather, the pandemic and people’s family Christmas plans. Solid runners come out no matter what. We are running to show we’re survivors, and there are good reasons to go ahead and do this. People can stay separated and have fun.”

Registration can be done online, via mail or walk-up the day of the race. T-shirts are guaranteed for pre-registrations by Dec. 13.

For more information or to register, visit meadowbrookruns.org.