Meadow Brook to host 15th annual neighborhood yard sale on Oct. 26

Expand Photo courtesy of Meadow Brook Homeowner's Association. Meadow Brook will be holding its annual yard sale on Oct. 26 this year.

The Meadow Brook Homeowners Association (MBHO) will have its 15th Annual Meadow Brook Neighborhood Yard Sale on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event has grown over the years, with more than 50 homeowners participating annually. Similar participation is expected this year.

Similar to previous years, participating homes will be designated with a yellow smiley face balloon.

To ensure the safety of participants and shoppers, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department will provide additional patrols during the sale.