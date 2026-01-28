Meet animal ambassadors up close at Oak Mountain State Park

× Expand Image courtesy of Oak Mountain State Park

Oak Mountain State Park will host a Wildlife Encounter on Saturday, Jan. 31, offering visitors the chance to see and learn about some of the animals that call the park home. The family-friendly program provides an up-close experience with animal ambassadors while exploring their adaptations, habitats and roles in the natural world.

Wildlife Encounter sessions will take place at the Oak Mountain Interpretive Center at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Each session highlights different animals, giving participants a chance to connect with creatures they may not encounter on the trails and to learn more about wildlife conservation.

Registration is free with park admission.