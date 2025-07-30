Meet Hoover City Council candidate Ashley Lovell, Place 3

Name: Ashley Lovell

Position sought: Hoover City Council Place 3

Age: 36

Residence: Greystone; lived in Hoover 16 years

Political experience: First run for public office

Professional experience: Has worked for Lincare, which makes respiratory equipment for home care and has more than 700 locations serving nearly 2 million patients, for 14 years and is the senior manager for sales and marketing

Civic experience: Helps people get plugged into various ministries at Church of the Highlands; helps with the golf team at Spain Park High School; spearheaded community engagement in latest Tattersall Park development proposal

Education: Bachelor’s degree with a major in biology and a minor in business, Birmingham-Southern College, 2011

Website/social media: teamashley.org; Team Ashley on Facebook

Q: Why are you running for this office, and what qualifies you to serve your community?

I’m running for Hoover City Council Place 3 because I believe our city needs leadership that is forward-thinking. Hoover has unmatched and untapped potential not just in our region of Alabama, but the country. I believe my involvement in local issues, from protecting homeowners, neighborhoods, and working to preserve the character of our community has given me the valuable experience needed to be an effective voice for the people.

Q: What do you believe is the most important issue facing Hoover today, and why?

Vision. Hoover needs people on the council with the ability to plan responsibly, listen intently and act accordingly. This comes by advocating for what the people of Hoover want Hoover to be in the next 5, 10 or 20 years. Leaders with vision can put the personal issues, political capital and other nonsense behind them and move forward to best serve the people. That is the kind of leader I’ll be.

Q: What is one specific initiative or policy you would champion if elected, and why is it a priority?

I would champion transparency on the council. The people of Hoover are our bosses. They deserve to know what business the council is working on at all times as well as the reasoning and impact that business may have on our city. I would ensure the citizens of Hoover have a voice and their concerns are heard.

Q: Do you believe the city is adding homes too quickly, too slowly or at the right pace, and what would you want to do, if anything, to affect that pace?

I believe existing neighborhoods should be respected and consulted before any new development (residential or commercial) begins. The pace at which homes are being added is quickly causing more problems than it is fixing. Schools are being overcrowded, traffic congestion is constant, and public services are becoming overwhelmed. I would slow the development of multi-unit housing until the previously stated issues are resolved or a plan is put in place to do so.

Q: What responsibility does the city have regarding stormwater control, and would you do anything differently than has been done thus far?

The city has a responsibility to protect the people of Hoover, including stormwater. I would request an independent evaluation of our city’s stormwater and drainage infrastructure and redirect funding that may be allocated to political pet projects to this one, and others, that present a clear and immediate risk to the safety and property value of Hoover citizens. Additionally, I would explore state and federal matches or grants that apply to this issue.

Q: What is your vision for the city in five years?

My vision for Hoover in five years is a city that is one of the safest and most desirable cities to live in, in the country. I would like to see that progress had been made on traffic congestion and stormwater drainage and would like to have ensured that our schools remained as the best in the state. Lastly, I would hope that we have more economic development that keeps our citizens’ careers local.

Q: How would you ensure transparency and trust in government?

Our city is not currently very transparent. Thanks to the help of local advocates, we do have The Hoover Channel that allows the public to stay up to date with the city’s business, but that isn’t enough. I would ensure that council agendas aren’t left blank or vague for the public’s viewing, I would ensure agendas are published more in advance, and I would invite more citizen involvement by making it easier to become involved.

Q: Does Hoover need a property tax increase for its school system, and why do you feel that way?

Tax increases should be the last resort. Many of the problems our schools are facing are due to a lack of planning and irresponsible growth. Schools are overcrowded because multi-family housing has been approved at too rapid of a pace and current spending to support our schools has fallen behind while other measures take priority. We should examine the budget first, then allow the people to vote to determine if an increase is needed.

Lovell is facing Liz Lane and Robert Williams for the Place 3 council seat, and elections are Aug. 26. To see Lane's views on key issues, click here. To see Williams' views on key issues, click here.