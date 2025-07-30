Meet Hoover City Council candidate Copeland Johnson, Place 2

Name: Copeland Johnson

Position sought: Hoover Council Place 2

Age: 23

Residence: Greystone; lived in Hoover 15 years

Political experience: First run for public office; Alabama Boys State in high school

Professional experience: Social media/communication director for pizzapulls.com website that enhances sports card collector experience through technology; FedEX ground part-time package handler; Crimson Tide Hospitality gameday ambassador (seasonal); The American Legion Alabama Boys State staff counselor

Civic experience: Volunteer for Regions Tradition golf tournament, 2024 Porsche Parade, The Salvation Army, Habitat for Humanity Tuscaloosa

Education: Pursuing bachelor’s degree in graphic design and leadership communication in pre-law program, University of Alabama (anticipated graduation December 2025); Spain Park High School Class of 2020

Website/social media: stretchyourvote.com; electcopelandj.hooverplace2 on Instagram; Copeland Johnson on Facebook

Q: Why are you running for this office, and what qualifies you to serve your community?

Place 2 is open, and now is the time that Hoover is most in need of Gen Z representation. There is not a single council member under 30, yet we will be the largest housing market, our children will be the significant school population, and we have over 40 years of earning potential to drive Hoover’s economy. I bring energy, fresh perspectives and modern solutions to fixing stormwater and commercial blight, and increasing educational funding.

Q: What do you believe is the most important issue facing Hoover today, and why?

Stormwater management is a complex issue with the potential to cause blight and hold Hoover back. I stress urgency because as current residents impacted by stormwater seek to retire or downsize, they might face difficulty receiving full market value or selling at all. Empty homes reduce comparable values and drive down commercial traffic throughout Hoover. The result is residential and commercial blight. I will prioritize solutions.

Q: What is one specific initiative or policy you would champion if elected, and why is it a priority?

I would champion citywide stormwater management, awareness and prevention efforts, in a way that goes beyond minimum standards and case-by-case attention to certain residents. There are roles that the city, residents and stakeholders all should play. Disjointed efforts have led to few results. I am striving to be the one council member designated to take the lead on generating ideas, communicating with residents and benchmarking cost-effective and time sensitive progress.

Q: Do you believe the city is adding homes too quickly, too slowly or at the right pace, and what would you want to do, if anything, to affect that pace?

I would need to know more about the overall housing market to answer that question, but I am learning daily! What I will say is that the pace has to match the demand, and the demand is driven by the demographic of the buyer. Smart development of homes that appeal to Gen Z buyers will make young professionals want to choose Hoover, and make those who were raised here want to stay. On the other hand, a surplus of homes that will not attract buyers is harmful at any pace. In any case, city officials should work with stakeholders, listen to residents and follow what the community desires.

Q: What responsibility does the city have regarding stormwater control, and would you do anything differently than has been done thus far?

The city should ensure updated drainage, pass and enforce updated ordinances, take aggressive ADEM compliance measures and work with builders and residents to coordinate effective solutions. The current state of stormwater shows prior experience has left something missing. I would work with urgency to accomplish the above. I’d also consider Hoover’s specific issues and explore best-in-class solutions successful elsewhere. There are many cost-effective, modern solutions, achievable with a “can-do-more” mentality. I seek to bring that.

Q: What is your vision for the city in five years?

My vision for Hoover in five years is to be unmatched in amenities and quality of life among residents. I have heard it wisely stated that “vision must have clarity for others to follow,” and I agree. To get there, we must recruit desirable businesses, both large and small, with advance input from residents. We must work more with property owners to market and fill empty storefronts. In five years, I hope to have served in office and Hoover will have accomplished many goals due to a functional and transparent council, and Gen Z input from me.

Q: How would you ensure transparency and trust in government?

I would ensure transparency by doing my part to conduct open meetings, maintain open records and accurate meeting minutes, and answering resident questions in a comprehensive way. I think most government meetings and records should be available online.

Q: Does Hoover need a property tax increase for its school system, and why do you feel that way?

No. Hoover does not need a property tax increase for schools. Instead, Hoover should increase the city’s contribution to schools by reducing other line items in the budget and increasing revenues from a thriving city economy. This will protect residents without students in Hoover City Schools.

