Meet Hoover City Council candidate Derrick Murphy, Place 5

Name: Derrick Murphy

Position sought: Hoover City Council Place 5

Age: 45

Residence: Ross Bridge; lived in Hoover 20 years

Political experience: Hoover City Council, 2016-present

Professional experience: Engineer in large infrastructure with 24+ years in water industry; currently executive at Central Alabama Water; serve on Alabama Dam Technical Coalition Committee

Civic experience: Served on Hoover school board (one year as president) and Board of Zoning Adjustment; mentor for eighth grade boys at Bumpus Middle School; inaugural YMCA of Hoover board; Alabama Association of School Boards Advisory Committee; created Hoover City Dad Brigade

Education: Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, UAB, 2007; master’s degree in engineering, construction management, UAB, 2010

Website/social media: derrickmmurphy.com; Councilman Derrick M. Murphy — Hoover Place 5 on Facebook; derrickmurphyal on Instagram; Derrick M. Murphy on X

Q: Why are you running for this office, and what qualifies you to serve your community?

I’m seeking re-election to the Hoover City Council to continue serving the city I’ve called home since 2005. As a civil engineer with over 24 years in large infrastructure and the water industry, I bring critical expertise in sustainable growth. I’ve served on the Board of Zoning Adjustment, the Hoover Board of Education as president, and since 2016, on the Council — supporting schools, public safety and the infrastructure that drives Hoover’s long-term economic development success.

Q: What do you believe is the most important issue facing Hoover today, and why?

Hoover’s success depends on strong schools and well-supported police and fire services — areas I’ve championed as a former Hoover school board president and current Public Safety Committee chairman. As our city grows and ages, our most urgent challenge is maintaining infrastructure such as our roads, bridges and stormwater. Without smart investment, we risk traffic issues and declining quality of life. I’m committed to continue in preparing Hoover for a strong, sustainable future.

Q: What is one specific initiative or policy you would champion if elected, and why is it a priority?

If re-elected, I’ll continue prioritizing infrastructure safety to prevent failures that could risk lives or damage. I also want to advance a long-term plan for a performing arts facility — something our community has requested. With strong school arts programs (both performing and visual), this investment supports our residents, honors their creativity and boosts economic development by attracting visitors and generating revenue. It’s time to bring this vision to life for our city’s cultural and economic future.

Q: Do you believe the city is adding homes too quickly, too slowly or at the right pace, and what would you want to do, if anything, to affect that pace?

As Alabama’s sixth-largest city, much of Hoover’s home growth was approved decades ago. Growth is inevitable, but the real challenge is ensuring our infrastructure keeps pace. Over the past nine years, I’ve helped lead major investments in roads, turn lanes, signals and now future construction of Exit 9. My focus is on planning for smart, healthy growth that protects residents’ quality of life while positioning Hoover to thrive in a growing region.

Q: What responsibility does the city have regarding stormwater control, and would you do anything differently than has been done thus far?

The city has a clear responsibility to manage stormwater and aging infrastructure. For decades, long-term planning wasn’t prioritized. Since joining the council, I’ve helped champion infrastructure by offering my 24+ years of water and large-scale system experience. For the first time, we gave staff the resources needed to assess infrastructure conditions and develop a long-term plan. Together, we’ve made more progress in the last nine years than ever before, and I am committed to continuing that momentum.

Q: What is your vision for the city in five years?

In five years, I envision Hoover thriving by preserving what makes us strong: top-tier schools and excellent public safety. We’ll continue strategic investment in roads, bridges, stormwater infrastructure and Galleria-area connectivity. I will work to develop a clear, transparent plan for the planning, design, funding and development of a performing and visual arts center — through public-private partnerships. This center will enrich quality of life, support youth talent and strengthen economic development as Hoover continues to grow as a regional leader.

Q: How would you ensure transparency and trust in government?

Transparency starts with action. Since joining the council, we’ve started online access to meetings, improved public notices and increased meeting flexibility so residents can stay informed. I have a long record of openness — from my school board days to now. Going forward, I support more frequent town halls across all areas of Hoover (east and west) to listen and engage directly with residents. True transparency means meeting people where they are, and I remain committed to that every step of the way.

Q: Does Hoover need a property tax increase for its school system, and why do you feel that way?

I’ve always supported Hoover’s schools — helping increase city funding from under $2 million to $8 million annually, which includes SROs. My goal is to grow city revenue through economic development so we can fund schools, police, fire and city services without placing added tax burdens on residents. Any property tax request must come from the school board and go to voters.

