Meet Hoover City Council candidate Gene Smith, Place 2

Name: Gene Smith

Position sought: Hoover Council Place 2

Age: 68

Residence: Magnolia Grove; lived in Hoover 57 years

Political experience: Sixteen years on City Council (four as president); lost bid for mayor in 2020

Professional experience: Retired from Hoover Fire Department in 1993 after 18 years; owns finance companies with 15 locations in Alabama and Tennessee; owns 40% stake in Hoover Tactical Firearms

Civic experience: Five years on Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission; four years on UAB 310 Mental Health Board; YMCA board of directors; Aldridge Garden Foundation board of directors

Education: Berry High School Class of 1975; completed paramedic studies at University of Alabama at Birmingham

Website/social media: genesmithforcouncil.com; Gene Smith for Hoover on Facebook

Q: Why are you running for this office, and what qualifies you to serve your community?

I believe my history of serving our city identifies my qualities, as a first responder with the Hoover Fire Department and an appointed member of the Planning and Zoning Commission, then as a multiple-term elected member of the City Council, the most recent as council president.

Q: What do you believe is the most important issue facing Hoover today, and why?

Currently would be fiscal restraint. Commercial blight (the filling in of empty retail and office space in Hoover). Next, as the city continues to grow, Hoover’s public safety responsibilities. Next working with the Board of Education in maintaining the quality of education offered in Hoover. Then stormwater management.

Q: What is one specific initiative or policy you would champion if elected, and why is it a priority?

Transparency and communication. Those can and should be handled quickly and efficiently. Returning council meeting records to the full conversations so those needing to understand the council’s legislative intent will completely understand. Make sure all City Council, planning and zoning and Board of Zoning Adjustment meetings held in the council chambers are both transcribed and video recorded and maintained as governmental historical records.

Q: Do you believe the city is adding homes too quickly, too slowly or at the right pace, and what would you want to do, if anything, to affect that pace?

The city has no choice at the rate of new home growth. Property owners have the right to develop property as long as they follow all zoning and construction ordinances and policies. One way to control new growth is to control annexation and negotiation with developers as they request planned unit developments. There is already enough undeveloped property in Hoover for the construction of approaching 3,500 homes.

Q: What responsibility does the city have regarding stormwater control, and would you do anything differently than has been done thus far?

The city has to be careful when walking the fine line of using taxpayer money for the improvement of personal property. But when the development of projects, many being roadway and property development, redirect stormwater onto personal property, that should bring on a different view. If legal issues remain, it may be necessary for Hoover to pass local legislation in Montgomery in assisting Hoover to be able to properly assist these property owners.

Q: What is your vision for the city in five years?

With a proper administration and council, Hoover should continue to grow, both residentially and commercially. Retail sectors are adjusting, but that just brings on new opportunities. Hoover needs to work with those commercial visionaries in order to grow its tax base, both for the city and Hoover City Schools.

Q: How would you ensure transparency and trust in government?

As stated above, returning council meeting records to the full conversations, both transcribed and video recorded, so those needing to understand the council’s legislative intent will completely understand. Make sure all City Council, planning and zoning and Board of Zoning Adjustment meetings held in the council chambers are maintained as governmental historical records. Completing citizen and commercial questions that arise during those meetings rather than hiding behind the wishes of the city attorney. This worked for the first 50 years of Hoover’s history. Why change now?

Q: Does Hoover need a property tax increase for its school system, and why do you feel that way?

That is the responsibility of the Board of Education. I know that the cost of education continues to rise, but so do property values in Hoover. The Board of Education was able to get a statute passed by the Alabama Legislature a number of years ago for a property increase election. That election has never been held.

