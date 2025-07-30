Meet Hoover City Council candidate Kenneth Cox Jr., Place 2

Name: Kenneth Cox Jr.

Position sought: Hoover Council Place 2

Age: 47

Residence: Ross Bridge; lived in Hoover 16 years

Political experience: First run for public office

Professional experience: Former associate athletic director and head cross-country and track and field coach at Birmingham-Southern College for 16 years (2008-24); inducted into BSC Sports Hall of Fame as seven-time NCAA champion coach; past president of United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association; currently Senior Games manager, World Police & Fire Games

Civic experience: Leadership Hoover chairman; resource development chairman and board member, Boys and Girls Club of Central Alabama; Hoover Parks and Recreation Foundation board member; secretary, Hoover Downtown Redevelopment Authority

Education: Bachelor’s degree, communication studies, UNC-Chapel Hill, 1999; executive MBA, Faulkner University, 2021

Website/social media: @kennethcoxforhoovercc on Facebook and Instagram

Q: Why are you running for this office, and what qualifies you to serve your community?

I am running for office because I believe in all that Hoover has to offer. Our families are the lifeline of this city, and as a husband and father, I am committed to building an even stronger community that brings us closer together. As a successful coach and administrator, I understand the importance of working well together for the good of the whole, and as leaders we must consistently demonstrate in how we meet with each other, make decisions that impact our city (current and future) and understand that if there is a concern, it impacts us all. I chose to move (and build) my family here in Hoover 16 years ago, and I have also committed to stay regardless of the challenges presented to me. That commitment has only fueled me to lead by investing in our community of leaders through programs such as Leadership Hoover, of which I am the chairman.

Q: What do you believe is the most important issue facing Hoover today, and why?

All of leadership working on the same page.

Q: What is one specific initiative or policy you would champion if elected, and why is it a priority?

Making sure our schools and first responders are fully funded, and that we incentivize good police, firefighters, nurses and teachers to stay and thrive in our city. That along with continuing to be a city that supports our small businesses and industries and that we have a strong infrastructure to support our rapid growth.

Q: Do you believe the city is adding homes too quickly, too slowly or at the right pace, and what would you want to do, if anything, to affect that pace?

The right pace – we just need to pay attention to school growth. Everything must be done in a reasonable and responsible growth mindset.

Q: What responsibility does the city have regarding stormwater control, and would you do anything differently than has been done thus far?

I believe it is a shared responsibility between the city, builders and owners.

Q: What is your vision for the city in five years?

That we continue to grow in all phases of our city – education, economically and socially. That our leadership reflects the people that we serve, and we make good decisions that impact the financial stability of our city, so that we can build well.

Q: How would you ensure transparency and trust in government?

Be present and commit to meeting people where they are. Not allowing my position on the council to forget the importance of serving our citizens and fighting for their concerns.

Q: Does Hoover need a property tax increase for its school system, and why do you feel that way?

I believe that this is worth considering, as it has been effective when implemented in other school systems.

Cox is facing Clint Bircheat, Copeland Johnson, and Gene Smith for the Place 2 council seat, and elections are Aug. 26. To see Bircheat's views on key issues, click here. To see Johnson's views on key issues, click here. To see Smith's views on key issues, click here.