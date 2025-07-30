Meet Hoover City Council candidate Robert Williams, Place 3

Name: Robert Williams

Position sought: Hoover City Council Place 3

Age: 73

Residence: The Preserve; lived in Hoover almost 20 years

Political experience: First run for public office

Professional experience: Realtor since 2017 (currently with RealtySouth); attorney (40 years with several firms; retired from active practice); former psychology college professor at LaGrange College (four years)

Civic experience: Involved in many functions for our neighborhood in The Preserve, including a campaign we called “Preserve the Preserve” in opposition to building 300 apartments in The Preserve

Education: Bachelor’s degree in pre-med psychology, Auburn University, 1973; law degree, University of Alabama School of Law, 1980

Website/social media: williamsforhoover.com; Robert Williams for Hoover City Council on Facebook

Q: Why are you running for this office, and what qualifies you to serve your community?

After attending many City Council meetings, I realized how important it is to be involved in our city. I believe my background and experience in law and real estate gives me a unique perspective to serve our community.

Q: What do you believe is the most important issue facing Hoover today, and why?

I believe the most important issue is maintaining a balance between growth of the city and the infrastructure and services to support the residents. It is good to add businesses and housing, but we need to be able to adequately manage the extra traffic and impacts on our schools.

Q: What is one specific initiative or policy you would champion if elected, and why is it a priority?

I would like for us to encourage the residents of Hoover to utilize the information available to make sure that they take advantage of the transparency in city government that we all want and expect. This could come in the form of public forums where residents are informed of what is going on in the city and are allowed to ask relevant questions. But, they must participate.

Q: Do you believe the city is adding homes too quickly, too slowly or at the right pace, and what would you want to do, if anything, to affect that pace?

The city’s residential construction pace appears to be sufficient to compensate for the inventory shortage observed during the preceding years. However, it is imperative to strike a balance between the introduction of new homes and the capacity of the infrastructure to accommodate them effectively.

Q: What responsibility does the city have regarding stormwater control, and would you do anything differently than has been done thus far?

I believe the city bears the brunt of responsibility for stormwater control to the extent that it can execute that control. We cannot anticipate unusual and sudden rainfall. I would support stronger measures when construction plans are approved to be as certain as possible that stormwater is honestly and fairly considered.

Q: What is your vision for the city in five years?

I would support concentrating on keeping our top-tier services such as safety and education, which allow us to lead in our state while working on the aspects of the city that can stand improvement, such as traffic congestion and aging infrastructure. Much of the latter would be determined by resident needs.

Q: How would you ensure transparency and trust in government?

I firmly believe the residents deserve transparency. I can promise I would be completely transparent and would encourage other city officials to do the same. Although one cannot ensure that to happen, I would not vote for any measure that was not transparent. I would also encourage the residents to avail themselves of the information that is readily available to them.

Q: Does Hoover need a property tax increase for its school system, and why do you feel that way?

I believe we need to fully support our schools in any way possible. The argument can be made that the two school systems in Jefferson County that often outrank Hoover have slightly higher millage rates. If it is determined by the educational experts that a tax increase would significantly improve our educational system without wasteful spending, it should be strongly considered.

