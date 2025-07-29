Meet Hoover City Council candidate Robin Schultz, Place 1

Name: Robin Schultz

Position sought: Hoover Council Place 1

Age: 63

Residence: Bluff Park, lived in Hoover 37 years

Political experience: Unsuccessfully ran for City Council in 2016, 2020

Professional experience: Owner of PC Medics of Alabama and Bluff Park Drone

Civic experience: Founded bluffparkal.org; led effort to get police substation in Bluff Park; co-organized candidate forum, 2008 and 2012; co-creator of Live, Love Shop Bluff Park campaign; created nonprofit that refurbishes computers for low-income students; founded The Hoover Channel to broadcast city meetings; youth baseball umpire 1997-2007; flag football coach 2018-24; Hoover City Dad Brigade school captain; college and career Sunday school teacher; church safety team; Hoover High Business Academy mock interviewer; STEM presenter for Girls Engaged in Math and Science; Hoover City Schools Foundation board 2016-19

Education: Microsoft certified systems engineer since 1999

Website/social media: robinforhoover.com; @robinforhoover on Instagram, X and Facebook

Q: Why are you running for this office, and what qualifies you to serve your community?

As a 36-year Hoover resident and Bluff Park advocate, I’m running for City Council Place 1 to elevate our city’s education, economy and quality of life. Endorsed by Councilman Curt Posey as a “voice for the people,” I bring proven leadership as a business owner and transparency advocate, founding bluffparkal.org and The Hoover Channel. I’ve fought for schools, restoring bus services and donating computers through my nonprofit. I’ll champion smart growth, community voices and world-class education for Hoover’s future.

Q: What do you believe is the most important issue facing Hoover today, and why?

The most pressing issue facing Hoover is the lack of government transparency and accountability. As a community advocate, I believe every resident’s voice must shape our future, especially for our schools. Through The Hoover Channel, I’ve championed openness. Running for City Council Place 1, I’ll ensure transparent leadership, smart growth and first-class education, preserving Hoover’s unique character while keeping tax dollar spending accountable.

Q: What is one specific initiative or policy you would champion if elected, and why is it a priority?

Transparency in city government. The residents are entitled to know what their elected leaders are doing.

Q: Do you believe the city is adding homes too quickly, too slowly or at the right pace, and what would you want to do, if anything, to affect that pace?

Hoover’s status as a top U.S. place to live drives growth, demanding new homes. We must ensure infrastructure — roads and schools — is in place before residents move in. Strong collaboration between the city, developers, builders and school system is essential for smart growth. As a council member, I’ll foster these partnerships to deliver a seamless, positive experience for all residents, preserving Hoover’s appeal while prioritizing robust infrastructure.

Q: What responsibility does the city have regarding stormwater control, and would you do anything differently than has been done thus far?

I’m in the IT industry, which means I solve problems for a living. The stormwater issue is a problem that requires a joint effort between the city and the residents to identify the problem and find a solution. Ignoring residents is not a solution.

Q: What is your vision for the city in five years?

People move to Hoover for two reasons: schools and public safety. Neither can be ignored; both must be adequately funded. We must continue to improve infrastructure. Most importantly, we must be good stewards of tax dollars. The city’s debt has doubled in the last five years, and this must be brought under control.

Q: How would you ensure transparency and trust in government?

Others talk about transparency. I put it into action when I founded The Hoover Channel. We must remove the wall that has been put up between the residents and the city government. We must make it easier for residents to get answers to their questions without jumping through a number of hoops. I plan on having regular town hall meetings throughout the city so that residents can talk with me and other council members without being cut off or limited to 3 minutes.

Q: Does Hoover need a property tax increase for its school system, and why do you feel that way?

Hoover’s voters, not just the council or government, must decide on the proposed 2.4 mil ad valorem tax increase — $72 yearly per $100,000 home value. [A vote was] approved by the City Council in 2019 and Alabama Legislature; it awaits the Hoover Board of Education’s vote call, which would let Hoover voters decide. If passed in 2019, it could have added, based on estimates, $3.6 million for schools. As a council member, I’ll prioritize transparency and community input but am opposed to any tax hike for our residents without their input.

