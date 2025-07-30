Meet Hoover City Council candidate Steve Lawrence, Place 5

Name: Steve Lawrence

Position sought: Hoover City Council Place 5

Age: 55

Residence: Trace Crossings; lived in Hoover 38+ years

Political experience: First run for public office

Professional experience: Commercial insurance and risk management, 30+ years, Insurance Office of America; certified insurance counselor; certified risk manager; environmental risk manager

Civic experience: Current Park Trace Swim & Tennis HOA board member; past board member for UAB National Alumni Society; past volunteer for organizations such as Samaritan’s Purse, Hoover City Dad Brigade, Salvation Army, Church of the Highlands Serve Day and Habitat for Humanity

Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in criminal justice, University of Alabama at Birmingham, 1994

Website/social media: Steve Lawrence for Council Place 5 — Hoover, Alabama on Facebook

Q: Why are you running for this office, and what qualifies you to serve your community?

To protect what works and improve what matters. In 2018, I started Hoover News and Information on Facebook. Today, almost 7,400 Hoover residents have joined our group. I am qualified to serve because there are significant problems that have been ignored, and I am prepared to show up and do the work for Hoover.

Q: What do you believe is the most important issue facing Hoover today, and why?

Leadership. A lack of leadership has allowed small problems to grow into large issues across Hoover. Poor communication and a lack of transparency have caused citizens to lose trust in our current city leaders.

Q: What is one specific initiative or policy you would champion if elected, and why is it a priority?

Financial transparency and accountability are my top priority. The city must be completely transparent about every dollar of taxpayer money. Record revenue, record spending and record debt are unacceptable.

Q: Do you believe the city is adding homes too quickly, too slowly or at the right pace, and what would you want to do, if anything, to affect that pace?

Demand for homes in Hoover remains strong due to low crime rates and great schools. Infrastructure, school capacity, traffic and market demand should all factor into deciding the appropriate pace of growth.

Q: What responsibility does the city have regarding stormwater control, and would you do anything differently than has been done thus far?

After speaking with residents, I learned an estimated 600 stormwater complaints have been filed with the city. Hoover should hire an independent third-party engineering firm to conduct unbiased assessments. When the city is responsible, it needs to step up and do the right thing for residents.

Q: What is your vision for the city in five years?

My vision is a city with clear financial transparency. The budgeting process needs simplifying and improvement. The outdated zoning ordinance from the 1980s must be revised to align with Hoover’s comprehensive plan. This, along with effective marketing, will support business growth. Data analytics should guide decisions, especially in an age driven by technology. Finally, there must be term limits for all city committee positions.

Q: How would you ensure transparency and trust in government?

It starts with conducting a full state audit. Financial records must be shared publicly, clearly and promptly so residents know how their money is being spent. The city website must be simplified and user friendly. The City Council must not approve spending without receiving answers to all questions. Most importantly, leadership must regularly communicate with residents.

Q: Does Hoover need a property tax increase for its school system, and why do you feel that way?

Hoover City Schools need additional funding. I support allowing voters to decide on the proposed 2.4-mill increase for schools. However, realistically, with higher assessed property values, voters will likely reject it. I also oppose raising sales taxes because our city struggles to attract new businesses and our current sales tax revenue remains stagnant. A better solution is to dedicate an existing half cent sales tax specifically for schools, while the City Council reduces spending to offset additional money to schools.

