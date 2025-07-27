Meet Hoover mayoral candidate Nick Derzis

Name: Nicholas “Nick” Derzis

Position sought: Hoover mayor

Age: 71

Residence: Riverchase, 40+ years

Political experience: First-time for office

Professional experience: Over 45 years in law enforcement with the Hoover Police Department; currently serving as chief of police for the past 20 years

Civic experience: Led the creation of Hoover’s school resource officer program, advocated for the National Computer Forensics Institute in Hoover, and worked closely with federal, state and local partners on public safety initiatives

Education: While working full time as a Hoover police officer, I earned my criminal justice degree from Samford University and later graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

Website/social media: derzisformayor.com; Derzis For Mayor on Facebook

Q: Why are you running for this office, and what qualifies you to serve your community?

Hoover needs a change in leadership that is proactive and accountable. While we are a great city, major challenges—like declining commercial areas — are being ignored. Hoover deserves a mayor who listens, leads with integrity and delivers results without political spin. I’ve served this community for over 20 years as police chief, leading Hoover’s largest department with a standard of excellence. I understand how to anticipate problems and act before small problems grow into big ones.

Q: What do you believe is the most important issue facing Hoover today, and why?

Hoover’s success is predicated largely on public safety and schools, but we’re facing serious challenges in economic development and infrastructure that aren’t being adequately addressed. I launched my campaign at Patton Creek to spotlight declining retail areas that drive city revenue. There’s been no action despite multiple studies and promises over the last nine years. Growth is also outpacing our infrastructure, leading to strained roads and stormwater issues. A responsive, transparent city government is essential.

Q: What is one specific initiative or policy you would champion if elected, and why is it a priority?

Restoring transparency and fiscal responsibility. The Kroll Report exposed serious mismanagement and lack of institutional controls in city finances, contradicting the “spin” that “everything is fine.” Under this administration, city debt is at an all-time high, new taxes were passed under false pretenses, and promised benefits — like the grocery tax cut — were rescinded due to poor planning. Residents deserve better. I will bring common-sense leadership, ensure financial integrity and restore trust in how our money is managed.

Q: Do you believe the city is adding homes too quickly, too slowly or at the right pace, and what would you want to do, if anything, to affect that pace?

Growth itself isn’t the issue; planning is. People want to live in Hoover, and that’s good. But are we aligning development with impacts on schools, roads and stormwater systems? Too often, new neighborhoods are approved without long-term coordination or infrastructure investment and planning. Developers must be held accountable for their share of costs. I support growth that is sustainable and intentional, not reactive. We must think 10–20 years ahead, ensuring new housing strengthens our community.

Q: What responsibility does the city have regarding stormwater control, and would you do anything differently than has been done thus far?

Stormwater management is a city responsibility we must take more seriously. Much of Hoover’s infrastructure is outdated and hasn’t kept pace with growth. New development near existing homes increases water velocity, overwhelming drains that were never designed for current volumes. I will lead efforts to develop a comprehensive stormwater plan and push for, and enforce, an ordinance that holds developers accountable. We also need better coordination and accountability from neighboring municipalities and counties.

Q: What is your vision for the city in five years?

In five years, I want Hoover to again be the model other cities emulate — a place where families thrive, businesses invest and residents are heard. My vision includes a citizen- and council-driven land use plan, not one controlled by developers behind closed doors. For too long, Hoover has reacted to development instead of shaping it. We need to define what kind of city we want and partner with those who can help us build it — on our terms.

Q: How would you ensure transparency and trust in government?

I will restore full livestream video coverage of council meetings and ensure residents can speak, be heard and receive the answers they deserve. The council will be involved in decisions early — not handed contracts at the last minute to approve with partial or incomplete information. Also, I will hold regular town hall meetings. When people feel informed and included, trust grows. I’ll lead a government that listens, communicates openly and works together for the good of the city.

Q: Does Hoover need a property tax increase for its school system, and why do you feel that way?

School funding is the responsibility of the Hoover Board of Education, which operates independently from the mayor’s office. It would be inappropriate for me to suggest anything for them, just as they wouldn’t direct city services. I recently announced the formation of an Education Advisory Committee comprised of two former school board presidents, a former Hoover High School principal, involved parents and a workforce educator. I’ll maintain a strong, open relationship with the school system.

