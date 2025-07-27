Meet the Candidate: Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato seeks re-election

Name: Frank Brocato

Position sought: Mayor

Age: 72

Residence: Abingdon; lived in Hoover about 50 years

Political experience: Nine years as Hoover mayor

Professional experience: Forty-two years with Hoover Fire Department; was the city’s first paramedic and first fire marshal; spent 24 years as head of emergency medical services and retired as fire marshal and chief of operations

Civic experience: Executive committee for Birmingham Business Alliance; served on boards for Mike Slive Foundation and Literacy Council of Central Alabama; Leadership Birmingham; Leadership Shelby County; represented Hoover with United Way; medical direction committee for BREMSS; state EMS committees

Education: Bachelor’s degree in psychology and sociology, Birmingham-Southern College; associate’s degree in fire science, Jefferson State Community College; paramedic training, UAB

Website/social media: frankbrocatoformayor.com; Frank Brocato for Hoover Mayor on Facebook; frankbrocatoformayor on Instagram

Q: Why are you running for this office, and what qualifies you to serve your community?

I’m running to continue my work to keep Hoover safe, thriving and welcoming. I bring: a lifetime of service — firefighter/paramedic, fire marshal, mayor; led through COVID and social unrest with distinction; balanced budgets; reserves grew from $32 million to $80 million; AAA bond rating; eight straight top-rated financial audits; police and fire nationally accredited; Fire Department achieved Class 1 ISO; built a $90 million sports tourism economy; strong partnerships with schools; Hoover ranked top 25 U.S. city.

Q: What do you believe is the most important issue facing Hoover today, and why?

Our biggest challenge is budgeting because it affects every other critical issue we face — supporting schools, maintaining services, upgrading infrastructure and ensuring public safety. Each of these is essential. The way online sales tax is collected and distributed is creating a funding problem for cities like Hoover. I’m working with the Legislature and other cities to address this. Careful budgeting and experienced leadership are vital to protect our quality of life.

Q: What is one specific initiative or policy you would champion if elected, and why is it a priority?

I will work with the City Council and lead the effort to build a performing and visual arts center. My administration is the first to address this, and we’ve already secured about 50% of the funding. It will enrich our community, support school arts programs and attract regional visitors. Hoover deserves a place for performances and exhibits that enhance our cultural life and economy, and make Hoover a full-service city families are proud to call home.

Q: Do you believe the city is adding homes too quickly, too slowly or at the right pace, and what would you want to do, if anything, to affect that pace?

We are adding homes at the right pace. We’ve managed growth without straining services or schools. Traffic is a concern, which is why we’ve invested significantly in roadways, including building a new I-459 interchange. I’ll continue requiring responsible development that aligns with our infrastructure and comprehensive land use plan while always being vigilant about its impact on schools to keep Hoover as one of the top cities in the country to live and work.

Q: What responsibility does the city have regarding stormwater control, and would you do anything differently than has been done thus far?

Appropriate stormwater management is necessary to protect our homes, businesses and natural resources. We’ve made major investments in drainage improvements and will continue proactively identifying and addressing problem areas. I’ll keep working with the City Council, engineers, neighborhoods and developers to stay ahead of stormwater challenges and ensure future developments maintain the best stormwater practices to protect property and the environment. Our staff does an excellent job addressing stormwater management.

Q: What is your vision for the city in five years?

In five years, Riverchase will be a major health care and health research and development corridor. Patton Creek will be redeveloped under its new ownership, and the Galleria will have a new vision guided by our comprehensive study. We’ll have a performing arts center, upgraded parks, safer roads, strong schools and national leadership in public safety — making Hoover Alabama’s most desirable city.

Q: How would you ensure transparency and trust in government?

I’ve worked hard to be visible and approachable — in schools, businesses and homes, sharing about our city and answering questions. I championed livestreaming council and zoning meetings, and ours is the first administration to post budgets, audits, capital projects and our checkbook online. I frequently visit homeowner meetings, garden clubs and community events. People know I’m one of them — a fellow resident who listens, cares and is always ready to serve.

Q: Does Hoover need a property tax increase for its school system, and why do you feel that way?

Our teachers do an incredible job, and our school board works hard to keep Hoover among Alabama’s best. But our schools face real challenges, especially in mental health and counseling alongside excellent academics and athletics. We’ve tripled funding, providing $9 million in cash and in-kind support. The council passed a resolution allowing a property tax vote. As a resident, I would vote yes, but the board must sell it to residents.

Brocato is facing Nick Derzis for the mayoral position, and elections are Aug. 26. To see Derzis' views on key issues, click here.