Meet the candidates: Alabama State Senate District 15

The Alabama state primaries will be held May 19. For a rundown of all the races impacting 280 corridor residents, read our full story on the elections.

Here is a closer look at the candidates for Alabama State Senate District 15.

Scott Ortis

Expand Scott Ortis Scott Ortis is running for the Alabama State Senate District 15. (Photo courtesy of Scott Ortis’s campaign page)

Scott Ortis is campaigning as a conservative outsider with experience in education, health care and business leadership. A father of five and longtime Republican, Ortis says his campaign is focused on lowering taxes, reducing government regulations and preparing students for the workforce or college after graduation.

Ortis began his career as a public school teacher before earning an accelerated pharmacy degree. He later completed both a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Public Health at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. After working as a pharmacist and leading operations for a regional health care company, he founded Solutions Infusion Therapy in 2003. Over two decades, the company grew into one of Alabama’s larger home infusion and enteral care providers, serving patients across the state.

A personal part of Ortis’ story centers on his son Sid, who died after battling pediatric cancer. In Sid’s memory, Ortis helped establish the Sid Strong Foundation, which supports pediatric cancer research.

Dan Roberts

Expand Dan Roberts Dan Roberts is running for re-election to the Alabama State Senate District 15. (Photo courtesy of Dan Roberts's campaign page) NOTE: Crop out the girl on the right

Dan Roberts has represented Alabama State Senate District 15 since 2018 and is consistently ranked among the Legislature’s most conservative members. On policy, Roberts has focused on economic development, workforce training and reducing government regulation and spending. He has also emphasized support for Second Amendment rights, religious liberty and conservative family values.

Roberts’ background spans construction, international business, real estate development and community leadership. He earned a master’s degree in real estate development and urban affairs from Georgia State University. While in graduate school, Roberts launched an international trading company with an office in South Korea focused on import and export work. After working with Jim Wilson and Associates in Montgomery, he founded a Birmingham-based real estate sales and development firm. He has also been involved in several startup businesses and international trade ventures.

Roberts has long been active in civic, business and ministry organizations. His leadership roles have included service with the Alabama Policy Institute, Young Business Leaders, Campus Outreach International and Racerunners, where he served as chairman of the board. He also served as chaplain for the Auburn University baseball team and coached youth baseball for his three sons.

At Briarwood Presbyterian Church, Roberts serves as an elder and previously served on the Briarwood Christian School board and as chairman of Briarwood Ballet. He also serves on the board of the Children’s Trust Fund of Alabama.

Roberts is married to Kelly and has three sons. He and his family are also involved in outdoor and conservation efforts, including operating a Treasure Forest and tree farm in central Alabama.