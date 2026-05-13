Meet the candidates: Alabama House of Representatives District 45

The Alabama state primaries will be held May 19. For a rundown of all the races impacting 280 corridor residents, read our full story on the elections.

Here is a closer look at the candidates for Alabama House of Representatives District 45.

John Dawson

Expand Photo courtesy of John Dawson's Facebook page John Dawson John Dawson is running for the Alabama House of Representatives District 45.

John Dawson is a candidate for Alabama House District 45 who has been in the political arena for 15 years. Dawson previously ran for mayor of Leeds and said he is seeking office to inspire others.

Dawson said he has developed working relationships with members of the Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce and has focused much of his campaign on issues related to education funding, tax reform, campaign spending limits, term limits for public boards, and reducing costs for families and businesses. Dawson has also advocated for policies involving affordable housing, prison education programs, consumer protections and greater public input on government incentives.

Susan DuBose

Expand Photo courtesy of Susan DuBose’s campaign page Susan DuBose Susan DuBose is running for re-election to the Alabama House of Representatives District 45.

Susan DuBose is serving her first term representing Alabama House District 45. A Republican and former banking professional, DuBose says her campaign and legislative work are focused on conservative principles including limited government, public safety, education and economic growth.

DuBose previously worked in banking and economic development, including time as a commercial banker and business development officer after moving to north Shelby County from Mobile in 1988. She said her professional experience analyzing financial statements, working with businesses and visiting job sites helped shape her approach to economic and fiscal policy.

In addition to her legislative work, DuBose has served as president of the Republican Women of North Shelby County and is a member of the executive committee of the Shelby County Republican Party.

In the Alabama House, she serves on the Health Committee, Education Policy Committee, Fiscal Responsibility Committee and the Shelby and Jefferson County legislative delegations.

DuBose describes herself as a conservative focused on parental rights, lower taxes, limited government and public safety. Her policy priorities include expanding school choice and career technical education opportunities, supporting law enforcement, reducing taxes and government spending and strengthening election integrity measures. She has also emphasized support for Second Amendment rights, anti-abortion policies and legislation related to parental involvement in education and health care decisions.

DuBose and her husband, Dennis, have been married for 33 years and have two children. Their daughter, Danielle, is a CPA and Georgetown Law graduate who previously worked as a tax adviser for U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, and their son, Drew, is a Georgia Tech aerospace engineering graduate working for Lockheed Martin in Texas.