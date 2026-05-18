Meet the candidates: Shelby County Schools District 3

For a rundown of all the races impacting 280 corridor residents, read our full story on the elections.

Here is a closer look at the candidates for Shelby County Schools District 3.

Peg Hill

Expand Photo courtesy of Peg Hill's campaign page Peg Hill is running for reelection for the Shelby County Schools Board of Education District 3.

Peg Hill is seeking re-election to the Shelby County Board of Education District 3 seat and is running for her fifth term on the board. A longtime educator and Columbiana resident, Hill has spent more than 30 years working in Shelby County Schools as a teacher, assistant principal and principal.

Hill began her education career in 1970 as a physical education teacher at Columbiana Middle School, where she taught for nine years. She also taught fourth grade at Elvin Hill Elementary School, which was named after her father. Later, she served as assistant principal at BB Comer, Winterboro and Thompson Elementary schools before returning to Shelby County Schools as principal of Elvin Hill Elementary School.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in education, a master’s degree in education and an Alabama Class AA certificate in educational leadership from the University of Montevallo. After retiring from school administration, Hill ran for the Shelby County Board of Education in 2002 and has served on the board since then.

Hill said her priorities include supporting the school system’s next superintendent, maintaining successful academic programs and improving areas that need attention for the benefit of students across the district.

Larry Haynes

Expand Photo courtesy of Erin Nelson Larry Haynes is running for the Shelby County Schools Board of Education District 3.

Larry Haynes is a former longtime school administrator running for the Shelby County Board of Education District 3 seat. Haynes retired in 2023 after serving 19 years as principal of Oak Mountain Middle School and says his campaign is focused on supporting teachers, students and continued academic improvement across Shelby County Schools.

Haynes began his education career at Montevallo High School, where he worked as a teacher and school bus driver for 15 years. He later served three years as assistant principal at Oak Mountain High School before becoming principal of Oak Mountain Middle School.

In addition to his work in K-12 education, Haynes has served as coordinator of field and clinical experiences at the University of Montevallo and as executive secretary of the Alabama Association of Middle School Principals.

Haynes earned a bachelor’s degree, master’s degree and education specialist degree from the University of Montevallo. He also earned a doctorate in educational leadership through the University of Alabama and the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He is also a graduate of the Alabama Superintendent’s Academy and Leadership Shelby County.

Haynes said his priorities include working collaboratively with the superintendent and school board, supporting teachers and staff with needed resources and ensuring students feel safe, valued and supported both inside and outside the classroom.

Outside of education, Haynes is an active member and deacon at Raimund Heights Baptist Church. Haynes and his wife, Samara, have been married for 35 years and have two children who graduated from Shelby County Schools.