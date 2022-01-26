Megan’s Fund awards 1st grants to 2 nonprofits

× Expand Photo courtesy of Susann Montgomery. Counselors Lauree Blair and Jeanna Gregory from The Crisis Center in Birmingham, which received a grant for its Bystander Intervention Program from Megan’s Fund.

Two local organizations were recently awarded funds from the first donations of Megan’s Fund.

Just two years after Megan Montgomery was killed at the hands of her ex-husband, the fund set up by her mom and stepfather is blessing others.

When Megan’s husband was found guilty of murder March 31, 2021, her mother, Susann Montgomery-Clark, and step-father, Rod Clark, announced the formation of a charitable fund to fulfill Megan’s vision to stop domestic violence before it happens. They didn’t realize interest in the cause would grow so fast.

“When we first gave the seed funding, we hoped others would join our fight to prevent domestic violence, so we went out speaking to Rotaries, civic clubs and nonprofits in Birmingham, Trussville, Shelby County, Vestavia, Gadsden, Florence and Montgomery,” Rod Clark said. “Now, we are seeing the results of those countless meetings and presentations. Nonprofits are learning that Megan’s Fund exists solely to help them deliver prevention services, and they are contacting us to discuss how we can help them with funding.”

Megan’s sister, Meredith Montgomery, serves as an adviser with the couple on Megan’s Fund. She said Megan’s Fund grants will help educate young people on the warning signs of potentially dangerous relationships.

“We are thrilled to provide our first grants to The Crisis Center and Restoration Academy, with more nonprofits in the works. We are determined to overcome evil with good,” Meredith Montgomery said.

Ty Williams, director of Development and Community Affairs at Restoration Academy, a private Christian school in Fairfield, said they were honored to be a recipient of Megan’s Fund. Their newly developed Healthy U Program will help equip students with conflict resolution and identifying unhealthy relationships.

The Crisis Center also received a grant for its Bystander Intervention Program. Hosted by manager John Fife at Cahaba Brewing Company on Nov. 29, counselors Lauree Blair and Jeanna Gregory trained bar staff on how to recognize signs of potential drug-facilitated sexual assault and become empowered to intervene.

Five more sessions sponsored by Megan’s Fund are scheduled in 2022. The Crisis Center staff also provides training for a variety of audiences throughout the year, including colleges and universities.

Susann Montgomery-Clark said that on behalf of all the young people who will benefit from this life-saving education, their family sends their deepest gratitude to the hundreds of people from across the community, state and country who have given to Megan’s Fund since its founding.

The first fundraiser that benefited Megan’s Fund was a 5K in Homewood in October. The race and walk was organized by ERA King Real Estate in Megan’s memory.

“We are so grateful to our daughter, Meredith Montgomery, and Johnny and Liz Montgomery for working so hard on the race and to the King family for devoting so many resources to making the race such a huge success,” Susann Montgomery-Clark said.

Cher Dulaney, business development director at ERA King Real Estate, said: “We are truly humbled by the outpouring of support that we received from the community with the 5K event. Megan’s family is an inspiration to us all. They have turned a horrible tragedy of death into a true lifesaving ministry.”

For information on how to give to Megan’s Fund or to apply for a grant for your school or nonprofit, contact cfbham.org/megans-fund. For more about Megan’s story, read our article on her in the October issue of 280 Living at 280living.com/people/honoring-megans-memory/.